Telluride Town Council recently announced four finalists for the town manager position.
The finalists will visit Telluride Feb. 24-25. On Thursday, Feb. 24, finalists will tour Telluride and its facilities, interact with town department heads, and participate in a reception open to the public. The public reception will be held at the Sheridan SHOW Bar from 4:45-6 p,m. Sheridan SHOW Bar requires proof of vaccine or proof of negative COVID test within 72 hours for entry. Town Council will interview each finalist on Friday, Feb. 25, during an executive session.
Kevin Hall: Mr. Hall is a resident of Durango and has served the City of Durango in various roles over the last 21 years, most recently as assistant city manager and managing director of community development. Mr. Hall holds a B.S. in Public Administration and Political Science and a Master of Urban Planning from the University of Wisconsin.
Joseph Kerby: Mr. Kerby is currently a resident of Corvallis, Oregon, serving as Benton County administrator since 2017. Mr. Kerby has 19 years of leadership experience as a county or city manager, including previous service as La Plata County manager and Montrose County manager. Mr. Kerby holds a B.A. in Sociology from University of Colorado and a Master of Arts in Business from Webster University.
Scott Robson: Mr. Robson is a resident of Vail and has served as the town manager of Vail since 2019. Mr. Robson’s recent experience includes appointment by Denver Mayor Hickenlooper to director of parks, and serving as the executive director of the Colorado Mountain Club. Mr. Robson holds a Bachelor’s in Environmental Design from University of Colorado and a Master in Community Development & Regional Planning from the University of Oregon.
Greg Sund: Mr. Sund is currently residing in Telluride and serving as Telluride's interim town manager. Mr. Sund previously resided in Trinidad, where he served as city manager. Mr. Sund has 26 years of city or county manager experience and has served as an elected official. Mr. Sund holds a Bachelor of Science from Black Hills State University and a Master of Public Administration from the University of South Dakota.
