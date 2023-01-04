Meteorologist Lucas Boyer doesn’t like to be the bearer of bad news when it comes to regular weather outlooks and snowfall reports, especially since there hadn’t been a lot to talk about up until last week.
“I always like to provide good news,” he said Wednesday while talking about the recent Telluride weather.
He did just that when he explained the area received 32 inches over the past seven days.
“So in the last seven days, we're showing approximately 32 inches around Telluride. There's some variability to those numbers, obviously, when you get down in town and whatnot, but 32 inches is the general consensus for the last seven days,” he said.
Telski also reported receiving 32 inches within the week, including 16 inches over the last 72 hours, according to Wednesday’s snow report. For the season, the resort has reported a total snowfall of 98 inches, including a base depth of 41 inches, and used the word “powder” in the latest snow report, which is some more good news for people who get excited about such weather.
There’s more on the way this week, including a lighter weather system Thursday night into Friday, according to Boyer, but not much. Then again, initial reports last week were only calling for 12 inches.
“We've got another little system sneaking through here Thursday night into Friday. We've got a little wave coming through, and it looks like we’ll get a little snow out of it. I don't think it'll be as productive as say we've seen for the past week. Looks like around Telluride, probably three-to-four inches. Some of the higher terrain above town could see, maybe, five-to-six inches. This system doesn't have a ton of moisture with it,” he said, adding early next week could bring some more significant snowfall. “ … Looks like next week on the system on Monday and Tuesday. In Canada, it looks like it has a little deeper moisture with it coming off the Pacific. So it does take a little bit more of a southerly track, which is better for the San Juans. Probably too early to get into specific amounts, but if we're looking out a week, Friday is going to be kind of a light, and then Monday, Tuesday will be definitely a better chance for something a little more measurable and that'll kind of continue. We get into a little bit of a pattern there where the mountains could pick up a couple of days of snow, and even into Wednesday, before we dry back out on Thursday. I would say that Tuesday, Wednesday of next week will be our next, best opportunity after this little bit on Friday (for substantial snowfall).”
Temperatures will remain around 32 degrees, though Thursday will be slightly warmer ahead of the anticipated weather Friday.
“You're hovering right around freezing for your high temperature for the day. There’s nothing I see here that’s super drastic, with a warm-up (Thursday) a little bit ahead of that wave on Thursday into Friday. Again, it'd be probably 40 in town. That's going to be the warmest part of the day. But again, overnight lows are down in the 20s. Should be able to hold on to snow pretty well under that setting.”
Boyer shared one last bit of good news before returning to watching the weather this week.
“We're definitely not seeing any kind of Winter Storm Warning criteria or storm watch. We might get into an advisory situation, but I don't see that down there it's it just doesn't look like the snowfall totals are going to be there for that to be an issue,” he said.
For the most up-to-date Telski snow and terrain reports, visit tellurideskiresort.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.