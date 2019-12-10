The Ride will begin on Friday night for the 2020 rock ’n’ roll music festival that takes place in July. Telluride Town Council voted 4-1 Tuesday to approve an exemption under town codes governing festivals that will grant the festival’s request for a third night. Council members Lars Carlson, Adrienne Christy, Watkinson and Jessie Rae Arguelles cast aye votes, while Mayor Pro Tem Todd Brown cast the sole dissenting vote.
The decision overturns a recent Parks & Recreation Commission decision to deny The Ride Festival the request.
Mayor DeLanie Young and Council member Geneva Shaunette were recused for both the morning work session and the action item that took place later in the afternoon. Young has worked for the festival since its inception, and Shaunette’s wife was recently elected to KOTO radio’s governing body (San Miguel Educational Fund). KOTO receives approximately 9 percent of its annual budget from beer booth proceeds donated by The Ride.
As with the special parks & rec meeting Oct. 24, the majority of people who attended and commented at council’s morning work session, spoke in favor of granting Telluride Productions LLC the ability to kick off the two-day festival in Telluride Town Park with a three-hour show on Friday night.
Council members Tom Watkinson and Arguelles instigated revisiting the parks & rec denial. (Arguelles was absent from the morning work sessions.) Watkinson explained why he wanted council to reconsider the lower board’s ruling.
“I feel like the decision didn’t consider the impact on the business community,” he said. “For people in the retail, restaurant and lodging businesses, it’s part of their livelihood. Working people are very much in favor of this.”
The driving concern for those opposed to Ride Festival director Todd Creel’s request was noise. East end resident Seth Cagin implored council to take residents’ complaints about noise seriously.
“No other festival comes remotely close to the volume from The Ride,” Cagin said. “Our house vibrates.”
Town attorney Kevin Geiger explained that noise complaints and on-site observation would trigger the ability for either town manager Ross Herzog or Parks & Recreation Director Stephanie Jaquet to have the sound reduced.
“If we feel there’s excessive noise we have the ability to control that.” Geiger said.
He cautioned that decibel level readings are notoriously variable. Factors such as meter placement, humidity, temperature or wind can affect readings, he explained.
But Cagin was skeptical that Creel or town staff could effectively address noise levels.
“I don’t believe the remedies being proposed are adequate,” he said. “Put some real teeth in that contract. Please take noise very seriously.”
The language in the resolution regarding noise reads: “The sound for the entire duration of the Major Festival Event will be managed appropriately to address neighborhood complaints and concerns and that Telluride Productions LLC will turn down the volume of the music upon direction by either the Town Manager and/or the Telluride Parks and Recreation Director.”
Creel, grateful for another opportunity to have his request heard, again made assurances that he had heard his critics.
“I’m not here to scam, I’m not here to profit,” he said, citing his more than three decades as a member of the community. “There are ways to address sound. I’m going to do my best. My goal is to impress Seth.”
Among the festival’s most ardent supporters are those who support the nonprofit community radio station that is a major beneficiary of The Ride. KOTO manages the beer booth in the general admission portion of the festival grounds, and Creel, in turn, donates the proceeds to KOTO. The station’s executive director, Cara Pallone, stated that this year, when The Ride was granted the addition of a Friday night concert featuring the first of two nights with Widespread Panic, KOTO saw a 40 percent spike in beer booth proceeds over 2018.
“This decision is a turning point,” Pallone said. “Do we want Telluride to be a vibrant cultural hub or a quiet retirement community? This is an important and critical decision for KOTO’s future.”
Revenue from The Ride beer booth represents about 9 percent of the station’s annual budget.
“We rely on The Ride festival,” Pallone said.
Parks 7 rec chair Michael Ward had an opportunity to reiterate that board’s concerns with The Ride. Creel has stated he believes Ward and vice chair Eliot Brown, as east end residents, have a conflict of interest. Ward said the commission has been accommodating to The Ride through the years.
“I have nothing against The Ride and Todd Creel and his organization,” Ward said. “We’ve given Todd everything he’s asked for.”
He said he and other board members heard numerous complaints about the noise. “It needs to be turned down,” Ward said.
He further noted that given July’s packed calendar, adding another day to The Ride is “bad timing,” and suggested he move his dates to August.
“Come back next year and ask for different dates and you’ll like the outcome,” Ward said.
Preceding the afternoon vote, Geiger told council that conflict of interest concerns were unfounded. If, he said, a board is making a quasi-judicial decision that impacts private property rights, questions of conflict can and should be thoroughly examined. But in the parks & rec board’s purview, which is managing town property, “it’s as legislative as it gets.”
The exemption is for 2020 only and will also place the new date on the Commission for Community Assistance, Arts & Special Events calendar.
Carlson said he’d come into the discussion sure he’d uphold the parks & rec decision, but said he was swayed by Creel’s earnestness in wanting to address the noise issue.
“I came in with a strong opinion, but I’ve made a 180,” Carlson said.
