Telluride Science shares update

Science never sleeps, even during offseason. The Telluride Science & Innovation Center knows this, which is why the local organization is continuing its mission of “elevating and discovering” throughout the box canyon by looking toward summer programming and providing an update on its new home base at the historic Depot building. Telluride Science recently shared several notes in its newsletter, including video of construction at the National Historic Landmark building.
“After one of the snowiest (and coldest) Marches that we can remember, the ski resort closed on April 2. We are now enjoying the quieter pace of offseason and are in the throes of summer planning,” the science center shared in a release this week. “We look forward to welcoming scientists back to town in early June for the start of summer workshops which run June 5 to July 28. All of these workshops will be held at the Telluride Intermediate School.”
Also, mark your calendars for the popular Town Talks, which will be held at the Telluride Conference Center in Mountain Village on June 6, June 13, June 20, June 27, July 11, July 18, and July 25. Telluride Science also expressed gratitude for its sponsors.
“We are extremely grateful to Alpine Bank for their ongoing support of the Depot project and for sponsoring our Town Talks this summer. Grant funding from the Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association (TMVOA) will also support these important community outreach events this year,” organizers explained.
The summer event calendar is taking shape, too, and will be available in early May, according to the release.
“We are excited to be partnering with the Telluride Foundation on three events that will cover a wide variety of topics, including art, awe and everyday wonder, and climate change. More details will be included in next month’s newsletter,” it read.
Construction at the Depot is progressing and still on schedule for a grand opening of the Telluride Science & Innovation Center in summer 2024. Steel support beams were recently installed, and the interior is starting to take shape. Fundraising efforts are also ongoing.
“We continue to work on our capital campaign and still need to raise an additional $4.35 million to transform this historic building into the state-of-the-art Telluride Science & Innovation Center,” according to the recent update.
SPECIAL HOUSING REQUEST
Telluride Science is also looking for local housing to help home visiting scientists for 10 days during the summer, July 18-28.
“Since 2015, an extraordinary group has gathered at Telluride Science to further the understanding of how information is transferred and transformed at the nanoscale. Their ground-breaking work on the thermodynamics of information will have significant applications ranging from biological systems to quantum devices,” according to the request.
Workshop organizers have previously used federal grant funding from the Army Research Office, to support the participation of emerging scientists, but “it is not enough.”
“It is becoming increasingly difficult to bring all the right people to Telluride, and we'd love to find a way to make this important workshop more affordable,” the organization added in an effort to help “keep this amazing group in Telluride.” “ … This unique 10-day meeting brings together revered scientific leaders, including our co-founder Peter Salamon, and promising new scientists. The inclusion of many younger scientists creates this special need to make the experience more accessible.”
If you have a home that can house several young scientists for 10 days and/or lodging for a family of four with two small children, email director of donor relations Annie Carlson at annie@telluridescience.org.
PINHEAD PARTNERSHIP
Telluride Science is “always pleased” when visiting scientists share their knowledge and passion for science with students in Telluride and assist with the Pinhead Institute's Scholars in the Schools program.
“Last month, Dr. Margarita Bernal-Uruchurtu attended our final workshop of the winter and set aside some time to visit with students in the Nature of Science class at Telluride Mountain School,” Telluride Science said. “They were very engaged, asked some thoughtful questions and enjoyed hearing about her work in physical chemistry and water. Thank you, Dr. Bernal-Uruchurtu for volunteering your time and talent!”
If interested in supporting the Telluride Science & Innovation Center, including the Depot project, email Carlson. For more information, visit telluridescience.org.
