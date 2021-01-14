Gray wolves appear to reside in Colorado.
In early November, Colorado Parks and Wildlife researchers confirmed the presence of the canids in Moffat County, after having documented a pack of six the winter before.
It was interesting news — as far as it went. The catch was that are just a few animals, residing too close to the border of Wyoming (where it is legal to shoot them) to ensure that wolves could ever truly thrive and reproduce in Colorado.
That’s why wolf advocates pushed hard for reintroduction, and why — just around the time the state’s biologists confirmed the presence of the Moffat County pack — voters passed Proposition 114, which restores the animals to the Western Slope, where they roamed for centuries before being eliminated.
“Opponents might say, ‘Wolves are already here,’” Montana state Sen. Mike Phillips, who helped lead the successful restoration of wolves to Yellowstone, explained to the Denver Post. “But if Coloradans aspire for gray wolves to be present in a viable population, you’re going to have to reintroduce them.”
Proposition 114 provides for exactly that, and directs CPW to manage the wolves’ reintroduction; the law stipulates that the animals are to be on Western Slope public lands by 2023.
Essentially, that means “first paws on the ground by the end of 2022,” said Rob Edward, strategic advisor for the Rocky Mountain Wolf Project. “Not all wolves that are reintroduced will breed,” Edward pointed out. “Some will do the hard work of being wolves: of hunting and bringing home food to hungry mouths.”
It means that a few wolves might have to be reintroduced at first, and scientists will watch them, and then more wolves might have to be added in order to produce a viable population.
“All of this is well understood” by scientists, who have studied where efforts to help wolves multiply have been successful — such as in Yellowstone — and where reintroduction efforts have been extremely challenging (such as in New Mexico and Arizona).
The biologists who will guide Colorado’s efforts “are not looking to reinvent the wheel,” Edward summed up. Researchers will simply look to places “where reintroduction has worked well.”
Gov. Jared Polis is on board. In a discussion with CPW earlier this week, “He emphasized that the end of 2023 is the deadline,” and the importance of meeting that deadline, Edward added. On Thursday, CPW held a meeting that took up wolf reintroduction in more detail: Eric Odell, species conservation program manager discussed wolf biology and management considerations (his PowerPoint presentation included a quote by the revered wolf researcher L. David Mech that the wolf is “neither a saint nor a sinner except to those who want to make it so”).
First Assistant Attorney General Lisa Reynolds discussed legal issues surrounding the wolf’s reintroduction. The Trump Administration moved to delist gray wolves from the Endangered Species Act, but the wolf is still protected in Colorado, where killing one for any other reason than self-defense remains illegal. “As the state gray wolf remains a state endangered species, severe penalties will still apply when CPW regains management control in the state,” CPW’s director Dan Prenzlow said shortly after Proposition 114 passed.
Last week, Prenzlow released a “proposed blueprint for public involvement” when it comes to keeping citizens informed about wolf restoration. The job of Phase One, which begins this winter, is to “engage key partners, stakeholders and (the) general public” in order “to build awareness and support for the planning process.” The awareness raising is also Covid-aware; beginning next month, and continuing through May, for example, CPW will host a series of virtual meetings as part of its education-and-listening tour.
Those interested can stay updated by visiting the Wolf Management page at CPW’s website, or following along on CPW’s social media sites.
“Folks can follow along by watching our blog at the Rocky Mountain Wolf Project as well,” Edward said, at https://www.rockymountainwolfproject.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.