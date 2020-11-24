It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving in Telluride without the annual free community dinner, courtesy of Alpine Chapel’s selfless efforts. While much has been canceled this year, including larger family feasts, the local church will still be offering Thanksgiving meals. Instead of hosting the event at the Telluride Middle/High School cafeteria, Alpine Chapel is taking pick-up orders this year. The meal consists of ham and turkey with dressing and gravy, cranberry sauce, green beans, sweet potatoes, a dinner roll, and dessert (pumpkin or pecan pie). There’s a limited number of vegan Thanksgiving meals as well.
The church plans to make 225 meals this year, which will be wrapped in microwavable containers, according to organizer Lisa Evans. Limited delivery is possible for locals who are not able to pick up and businesses who are not able to get away, she added. Call or text Evans at 225-413-2076 or email admin@thealpinechapel.com to order a meal. Meals can be picked up Thanksgiving Day Thursday at The Alpine Chapel on 122 South Aspen St. between 3-5 p.m.
“Many thanks to Chefs Larry and Pancho for all their time in the kitchen and Chef Bud for helping us acquire the bulk order of food,” Evans said. “A special thanks to Elks Lodge who is allowing us to use their kitchen.”
She also recognized the “selfless Alpine Chapel parishioners who volunteer their Thanksgiving to serve others by doing food prep, assisting the chef, packing the to go meals in our gift bags, transporting meals to the church, handing out meals and making sure the needs of our guests are met.”
Pastor Michael Craft is thankful that the church figured out a way to provide the meals, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and thanked Evans, the volunteers and the Elks for making it happen.
“We definitely talked about (not doing it),” he said. “We’ve always done it at the school, which has been just wonderful for us, but with them being shutdown we just thought what is another way we can do it. We’re excited we can continue this because it’s something our church loves to do.
“We understand it is a different town; a lot of people do have money, but there’s a lot of people who don't or they’re out of work right now. We really prayed about what’s a way we can continue to do this. It’s not maybe the greatest, biggest thing in the world to do, but it’s something. We’re going to be making a lot of trips back and forth form the Elks to our church.”
Evans extended a “special invitation” to all seasonal employees who are away from their families this time of year.
“The Thanksgiving feast is more important than ever this year. Many people will not be able to enjoy a meal with a group of friends and family. We are hoping to stand in the gap for those folks and provide a much needed meal and a kind word of encouragement,” she said. “Alpine Chapel acknowledges this has been a time of stress and uncertainty. We are thankful we are able to act upon our vision statement to reveal the authentic love of Christ through serving.”
The church has had to adapt throughout the pandemic, mainly by moving services online via Zoom, which has decreased attendance, Craft said.
“I won’t lie, it’s been tough, but we’re making it. We do everything online,” he said. “We did open for a while and it was really good, but when the school shutdown, we thought it the safest thing to do for our community was to go back online. We work hard to make the online experience as good as we possibly can. We’re still plugging away.”
The church has purchased new cameras and hosts bible studies virtually as well. Craft said he’s received encouraging messages from the community, which he’s thankful for. Seeing congregation members step up and organize this year’s Thanksgiving outreach is inspiring.
“We were just really blessed by folks in the church who wanted to do this so bad. They said they’d make the sacrifice to give. It’s been a really cool experience to see, even in the midst of a dark time, the people in the church still have gracious hearts,” he said.
It’s that sense of community that makes Alpine Chapel the institution it is, even if the church can’t welcome people at the moment.
“You just get to miss people. I think the greatest thing about church is to be able to have fellowship with one another. Everybody’s sort of going through it together, but we’re not together.”
