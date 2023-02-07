“And that’s a wrap!” And that’s the line that Telski posted across its official platforms Tuesday in announcing the long-awaited Thursday opening of the updated Lift 9.
“And that’s a wrap! We are thrilled to announce that lift 9 is not only up and running, but will be open to the public this Thursday, February 9th, 2023,” according to the post on Telski’s website, tellurideskiresort.com.
A blog, complete with video updates, has provided information about the project since the beginning in four separate parts, including the initial renderings.
“The Chair 9 Project has been a whirlwind to say the least. From conception to construction, our team and Doppelmayr have overcome a number of obstacles in order to bring us a state-of-the art chairlift during the 2022/2023 winter season. With acceptance testing complete and training done as well, we’ve finally reached the finish line,” Telski shared Tuesday.
Using the “Lift 9 on the 9th” tagline to share the news, Telksi officials took the opportunity to thank all of those who were involved in completion of the high-speed, detachable quad chairlift.
“A big thank you to operations, Doppelmayr, and a special shout out to Kenny Price (Telski lift maintenance operator) for all the hard work on this monumental project. Hope to see you out there Thursday,” the announcement read.
Telski originally intended to open Lift 9 by the holidays, with a load test initially scheduled for Dec. 16, the resort’s co-owner Chad Horning shared during a Sept. 13 Telluride Town Council meeting. But as the mid-December date approached, a follow-up announcement targeted late January as the new opening date, due to a limited specialized labor pool. Then early February was the latest timeline proposed at the end of last month.
A week ago, Telski explained that load testing was completed, but weren’t ready just yet to provide an exact opening date, as some kinks were still being worked out at that time.
“At the moment, we are in the process of addressing some deficiencies and had to order some new parts. Due to potential shipping delays, we are not comfortable with sharing an opening date at this time. We will be in touch with an opening date as soon as one is solidified,” according to the news release.
A video of the load test, which featured commentary from Telski Director of Mountain Operations Scott Pittenger, was also part of last week’s update. The fourth vlog in an ongoing series showcasing the progress of Lift 9, the two-minute clip showed how Telski and Doppelmayr officials placed buckets of water onto the chairs to simulate body weight while the lift was running.
“Anything that you can do to check out a lift is what we’re doing over the next three days before we open it up to the public,” Pittenger explained of last weekend’s testing.
The ride on Lift 9 will be “twice as fast,” he added, at just under seven minutes and be “much smoother.”
Evacuation procedures, which went well by all accounts, were also part of the recent testing.
“We’re really excited about where we are today. It’s been a long project that started in early May. Really proud of these teams, both at the resort and Doppelmayr, to put in the extra time and effort to push this project though,” Pittenger said.
As of press time Tuesday afternoon, forecasts weren’t calling for snow Thursday, though temperatures are expected to dip throughout the week, including a high of 16 degrees Thursday. Telski had also reported six inches in the last 48 hours
For the most up-to-date Telski snow and terrain reports, visit tellurideskiresort.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.