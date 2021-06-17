Silas Berrier, 26, of Telluride, passed away in a one-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 550 Wednesday morning around 4 a.m., according to Ouray County Coroner Colleen Hollenbeck.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash, which occurred south of Ridgway, when the car Berrier was driving left the westbound lane into oncoming traffic and proceeded down an embankment.
Berrier was pronounced dead at the scene, as well as his dog.
The coroner’s office said an autopsy and toxicology will be part of the investigation, though results may take up to four weeks.
This will be updated as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.