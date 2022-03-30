Much as some may want to hope the COVID-19 pandemic is over, the reality is that it still lingers like a specter over the lives of the global community. In San Miguel County, the numbers certainly warrant optimism, but, as county public health director Grace Franklin reported to the Board of County Commissioners Wednesday, officials and scientists locally, nationally and globally are still keeping a close eye on the coronavirus that has upended — and ended — so many lives.
To wit, according to a recent news release from the county public health department, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expanded eligibility for an additional booster dose for certain individuals who may be at higher risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19. People 50 years of age and older and immunocompromised people ages 12 and older can now get an additional booster of any of the three approved COVID-19 vaccines four months after their prior booster dose to increase their protection further.
The aim, according to experts, is to prevent a new surge in the face of waning immunity, be it from previous infection or vaccinations.
“This expansion comes at a time when immunity from both infection and vaccination is likely waning throughout the country and the BA.2 variant has become dominant throughout the United States,” Franklin said in a statement.
The FDA’s expanded booster eligibility announcement, Franklin told the board, is based on findings from an overseas study.
“They determined that unknown potential benefits outweigh the known and potential risks in these populations,” she said. “They're basing these decisions based off of a study in Israel that looked at about 700,000 second boosters of Pfizer to adults 18 and older. And I want to note that it hasn't been peer reviewed yet but the amount of people who receive the booster kind of adds to that layer of the decision making.”
The omicron sub-variant, BA.2, which is a more contagious version of the omicron variant, is now dominant in the United States, accounting for more than half of new infections in the country. It has also been detected at the Telluride Wastewater Treatment Plant, where testing for the presence of COVID in wastewater continues.
“(BA.2) has been identified in our wastewater. I think it's encouraging that even though it's prevalent here, we haven't seen a significant spike upwards,” Franklin said, calling out samples taken in mid-to-late March that reflected some of the lowest readings since the beginning of the testing program in the fall of 2020.
Experts continue to stress the importance of vaccination to protect against infection. According to the county news release, the CDC analyzed case data surrounding natural immunity from the delta surge in the fall to determine risks and hospitalization after COVID-19 vaccination and previous infection. The resulting data indicates that those most at risk are unvaccinated people without prior COVID-19 infection. This group is the most likely to be infected and, if at-risk for severe disease, is the most likely to die from complications due to infection.
Along with the Norwood and Telluride clinics (by appointment), the county will be offering vaccines and boosters April 12 from 2-4 p.m.
“Public Health is proud to continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines alongside our partners are the local medical centers,” Franklin said.
While much is unknown about the extent of natural immunity after infection with the omicron variant, three months continues to be the accepted timeline for natural immunity to begin waning.
The omicron variant was first detected in San Miguel County just over three months ago, on Dec. 20, 2021, as the surge of infections resulted in a new single day record with 166 new local cases on Dec. 28. Since the detection, 1,382 local cases have been reported to public health accounting for more than half of total cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020.
Locally and statewide, numbers are low with five active cases this week, and just 84 hospitalizations in Colorado.
“This small respite in the pandemic can be attributed to the highest level of community immunity that we have seen since the start of the pandemic response,” Franklin said. “We are on the edge of the next unknown as this newfound immunity from both vaccination and the omicron surge begins to wane and BA.2 becomes the dominant strain around the world. As we look cautiously forward, we continue to monitor trends and provide access to tests, masks, and treatments, to empower everybody to incorporate COVID prevention and treatment into their daily routines.”
Cases throughout Europe are continuing to decline, an encouraging glimpse into the future of the pandemic in the U.S.
“We tend to follow their trends by a few weeks,” Franklin said Wednesday. “But as a whole, London and the United Kingdom have started to trend downward.”
Still, a slight uptick in cases here, and elsewhere, have scientists issuing projections that could see “a significant increase in cases in late April.”
“But relative to what we've seen with the original omicron surge, with hospital patients being at that historic low and being so well managed we are, as a state and as a country, in a much better position than other countries that were hit with that second wave … with treatment availability, boosters being approved to help reduce severe disease, there's a lot of really positives as we're starting to see the shift as a nation.”
Franklin concluded Wednesday’s update by noting ski area closing day celebrations and spring break travel could result in increased cases by late April.
“There's a lot to be cautious for but also a lot to be optimistic about over the next few weeks.”
For complete information on testing, vaccines and the county’s COVID dashboard, go to sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.