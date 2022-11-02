Joyce Colleen (Barkus) Hodges, 95 of Norwood, Colorado passed away peacefully on Oct. 19, 2022 at Capella’s Assisted Living in Grand Junction, Colorado after spending the day with her family.
Joyce was born to Charlie and Avis Barkus in Minot, North Dakota on March 13, 1927. She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Hodges, (married 58 years), her parents, and sisters Youlen and Patricia.
She is survived by her son Scott (Diane) Hodges, granddaughter Jill, and great granddaughter Vivienne.
Joyce attended Jamestown High School and Jamestown College where she met and later married Jerry who was a U.S. Army Air Corp Pilot During WWII.
Joyce and Jerry enjoyed traveling and camping in their motorhome, visiting all 48 state and Alaska, in addition to traveling abroad.
She was a life-long bridge player and loved her bridge club friends and their company.
Joyce worked at the Norwood Public School for 18 years and had many tales to tell of the student’s shenanigans. She loved her “kids” she met during this time and forged many life-long friendships with them. People always gravitated towards Joyce with her kind yet, direct (somewhat outspoken), attitude. There were many friends of Scott’s and other young people that Joyce and Jerry mentored, housed, and helped through their youth, and in turn became extended family members.
She and Jerry owned Hi-Country Snowmobile in Norwood, Colorado for 28 years and loved snowmobiling with their friends around the San Miguel area, especially the Lone Cone.
She was instrumental in the development of the Norwood Public Library (Friends of the Library) and was a Norwood council member, including serving a stint as mayor.
The Hodges, Herndons and Tessmans owned and developed Dallas Divide ski area from 1962 to 1972, and had many great adventures skiing, boating and camping throughout the area.
Joyce was an avid woodworker, artist, seamstress and wonderful cook. She always had a houseful of unexpected daily guests that would drop by (rain, shine or snow). The door was literally always open. She had an opinion whether you wanted to hear it or not, but always has a big laugh to counter it. She was loved dearly by family and friends and will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will take place Saturday, Nov. 5, 11 a.m. at Norwood Christian Church with a luncheon to follow in the church. Good memories and laughs for a celebration of her life are welcome. She will always be with us in spirit encouraging us to be our best.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Norwood Public Library in Joyce’s name by visiting loneconelibrary.org/about/ or by calling 970-327-4833.
