Back-to-school fair brings in nonprofits

This is the first year the back-to-school fair has invited a group of nonprofits to the fair, said Jeannie Stewart, youth services specialist at the Wilkinson Public Library.
The event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Monday in the library youth service area. Monday will be a “double whammy” at the library because it is also the library’s Patron Appreciation Day, she said. Everyone is invited to enjoy a lunch of hot dogs, potato salad, chips, watermelon and sheet cake from noon to 2 p.m. on the lower terrace.
True North Youth Programs, the Rotary Club of Telluride and Karma Tutors will set up in the teen area to talk to students, she said.
“We invited nonprofits who specifically support families during the school year, such as Pinhead and Ah Haa,” Stewart said. “I think it is important for all families to know they are supported by this community.”
There will be free raffles to win a backpack from Jagged Edge, a lunch box, headphones, a $50 gift certificate card from the Target store and four $25 gift cards from Clark’s Market, she said.
“There will be a button station for kids to make their own buttons, kids crafts, free stickers for their water bottles or their lockers, free books both fiction and nonfiction from which to choose,” she said.
Jill Wilson, public services manager at the library, said the barbecue lunch will include both hamburgers and veggie burgers.
Jessica Tenenbaum, program director at the Pinhead Institute, described what they have planned for the kids at the fair.
“Luis Tavares, a Pinhead robotics and maker instructor, will be at the library event with Trang Pham, our brand new program manager,” Tennenbaum said. “They will be bringing fun wooden laser cut shapes including unicorns, rainbows, Mario Bros logos and Bowser heads for kids to decorate with paints and other craft supplies and attach to keychains. Each student can decorate their own laser cut keychain to take home.”
She added, “Pinhead Institute does K-12 STEM education programming after school, in school and over the summer break. Many of our programs are free and accessible to all children in the Telluride area. And for our paid programs we offer substantial financial assistance to families who need it.”
At this back-to-school event they will be sharing information on after-school programming in Telluride.
“This will include K-3 after-school classes where we pick children up at school and walk them to Pinhead, so that working parents don’t need to pick them up until 5 or 5:30 p.m.,” she said. “And there will be information on free library programming we offer on early release and no-school days for kids to have a fun hands-on activity when school is out.”
Tammy Jivery is program manager of Telluride Communities That Care, part of the Tri-County Health Network, which will have a table at the fair.
The Telluride Communities that Care Coalition (CTC) is a coalition of parents, youth, teachers and others who are working to support youth in the Telluride School District and “to reduce adolescent substance use in the Telluride region,” as stated on telluridectc.com.
She said CTC representatives, including Ariana Sites, behavioral health services coordinator, will talk with students and parents about what they have to offer and they can sign up for CTC programs.
“Although Ah Haa School for the Arts has been around for 30-plus years, the Silver Jack building has allowed us to evolve by offering robust and varied programs,” said Caroline Schnetzler, visual arts manager for the school. “As we continue to grow, community events such as the library’s back to school fair are essential for us to engage with a broader student population.”
Karma Tutors of Telluride is a nonprofit that provides free one-on-one tutoring for students of all backgrounds, said Mary Hearding, director of Karma Tutor in Telluride.
The organization will have a table at the fair and talk to students and parents about the various ways it can support them, Hearding said. Services vary from helping students fill out a college application to math tutoring to literacy intervention support for those with dyslexia.
The group works with students from third grade through to high school, she said.
Angel Baskets and the food pantry will be represented at the fair.
“Angel Baskets’ mission is to provide food, clothing and necessities to those in our community who are struggling financially,” said Peter Kenworthy, programs manager. “We define our community as San Miguel County and the West End of Montrose County including Nucla, Naturita and Paradox.”
“We accomplish our mission through a diverse range of programs that has expanded over the course of more than 40 years from our original holiday gifting program to include a year-round slate of charitable activities serving children of all ages, families and seniors,” Kenworthy said. “Our holiday program serves over 250 families and some 600 people. We operate the food pantry in Telluride and we financially support the food pantry in Norwood. We run the healthy food program for kids in Telluride through Bright Futures and in Nucla/Naturita through the West End Family Link.”
Telluride Rotary, True North Youth Programs, Collaborative Action for Immigrants (CAFI) and the Telluride Elks Lodge #692 are also invited to the fair.
“Telluride Rotary is eager to participate in the back-to-school event to spread the word about how our club supports youth of all ages,” said Sarah Lavender Smith, a past president of Telluride Rotary. “For little kids ages infant to 5, we sponsor the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which mails a free book for that age group to any household in San Miguel County that signs up. We will have sign-up sheets for it at the event. For third graders, we give a free Scholastic Picture Dictionary to each student when we visit schools in December.”
The Telluride Rotary supports high school students through its Rotary Youth Exchange study abroad experience.
“Our club also sponsors the high school Interact Club to promote community service and leadership skills,” she said. “A couple of students from the Interact Club will be at the event in the library’s teen area, passing out information and trying to interest other students to get involved.”
