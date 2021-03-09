Because of travel and gathering restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Telluride Science Research Center has been unable to host in-person events for over a year, but their scientists have been busy. This is the second in a series of scientist profiles, highlighting how Telluride Science scientists have adapted their work and used their particular expertise to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
Forest Rohwer is no stranger to viruses. As an environmental virologist at San Diego State University, Rohwer has been studying viruses for decades, primarily those on coral reefs.
“About 20 years ago, my lab developed the methods for finding out what uncultured viruses are,” Rohwer said. “Normally, you have to first raise the cells or animals that a virus infects, and then you raise the virus on those cells or in those animals. My lab’s methods allow you to directly sequence the viruses.”
Rohwer’s sequencing methods are put to good use in his work with coral reefs, and they’ve proven to be helpful when studying human disease as well. Over the past 14 years, Rohwer has been involved in a Telluride Science workshop studying the virus of microbial dynamics in cystic fibrosis.
“We have a meeting where we basically bring doctors and biologists and mathematicians together to try to bottle this disease,” Rohwer explained.
Cystic fibrosis isn’t the only human disease Rohwer has worked on. In 2002, his lab group helped to sequence SARS. This well prepared them to work on the cause of the COVID-19 pandemic, the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
“We took our standard methods, and we used them to look specifically for SARS-CoV-2 locally,” Rohwer explained.
Rohwer’s lab wanted to see how pervasive the virus was in San Diego, but it was impossible for his lab to do that much sampling on its own. Their solution? Enlist the general public.
“We set up a citywide program where we got citizen scientists to take samples for us, and we ended up with almost 5,000 samples,” Rohwer said. “Then, we took those samples and looked specifically for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.”
The team asked citizens of San Diego County to specifically target places that weren’t routinely disinfected or obvious for finding the virus.
“I was surprised at how common the virus seemed to be out there,” Rohwer said. “We found it in approximately one out of 500 surface samples. That means that an average person — if you're out and about — has probably interacted with the virus, even if that person hasn’t interacted with an infected person."
Throughout the pandemic, Rohwer noted the prevalence of misinformation regarding the virus. As a result, Rohwer and his team have been working on infographics to better educate people about COVID-19.
“There was so much misinformation that people were told really the wrong thing about what to do, and they still are,” Rohwer stated.
Graphics on topics such as “How mRNA vaccines work” to “Why N95/KN95 Masks Work” are one way that Rohwer is hoping to provide clear information to the general public.
“For example, it doesn't help to say things like ‘stay six feet away from people,’” Rohwer explained. “That totally ignores the situations where sitting six feet away from people will let the virus move just fine between them.”
The more accurate and in-depth information the better, Rohwer explained.
“You have to say, if you're in an enclosed area, the virus is going to build up in that area and you're going to get it no matter how far you are from each other so you need to make sure that there's either proper circulation or that you're wearing a mask. But that is not being communicated, and we’re one year into the pandemic,” Rohwer said. “The point of the illustrations is to give people some real information about what we actually do know and what we know will happen in the future.”
For more information about Rowher's work, visit coralandphage.org, or to learn more about Telluride Science, visit telluridescience.org.
