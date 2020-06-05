The latest public health orders from the state, which San Miguel County has also adopted, allow for the reopening of child care services and day camps, another hopeful signal that maybe, just maybe, some sense of normalcy will gain ground in a world disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Whatever normal is.
But, the news is most welcome to area child care and camp administrators who this week opened their doors to Telluride’s youngest citizens, though at greatly reduced capacity and with a host of protocols in place to ensure a clean, safe environment.
“We are so happy to have the kids back,” said Mountain Munchkins director, Dawn Katz. “We’re very psyched to be back.”
Being back means compliance with the state’s “open with restrictions” guidelines posted on the official state website. And there are a host of guidelines including prioritizing care for children of essential workers, parents returning to work and job seekers, accepting no more than 10 children in one group in a child care facility (not including staff), conducting regular wellness checks on staff and children, and encouraging social distancing, to name just a few. And of course, there will be frequent hand washing and disinfection of high touch areas throughout the day, which have become commonplace practices during the pandemic.
Stephanie Baye is the owner-director of Telluride Preschool explained that parents must leave their children at the door and pick them up there, without being permitted to enter the building. This disconnect is, Baye said, “a little weird. I’m warm and fuzzy … and parents like to come in and talk.”
Those days are over, for the time being.
Public health orders issued by the towns of Telluride and Mountain Village require face coverings in indoor public spaces. While children under 2.5 years of age do not fall under that requirement, older children, and staff, do. And that’s a challenge, too, Baye said. Her charges must come to school in a mask, but in the course of play, they sometimes get shed.
“It’s hard to keep the masks on,” she said, observing that preschool may be the only time they’ve been made to don them. “I don’t think most of them are wearing them outside of here.”
Daily activities at Telluride Preschool take place mostly outside, where social distancing can go hand-in-hand with fresh air and physical activity.
Despite being thrilled to be open again, operating at half-capacity presents a different set of challenges — that of keeping the books in the black.
“It’s very quiet and nice, but financially it’s going to be challenging,” Baye said.
Katz agrees. Mountain Munchkins, though a larger facility, is also at about half capacity. Currently there are five toddlers and eight preschool-aged children attending Mountain Munchkins, which also opened Monday. By the following Monday (tomorrow) the child care facility will begin accepting infants. But, is operating at half-capacity sustainable?
“Absolutely not,” Katz said. Mountain Munchkins, she said, is “heavily subsidized” by the town of Mountain Village and she has been pursuing additional grants, money that is being directed toward improvements to the outdoor play and classroom areas, as well as for staff salaries and operations. Like Telluride Preschool, the aim at Mountain Munchkins is to have more time than usual spent outdoors.
“My hope is that by July 1 we’ll be at full capacity,” Katz said. “We’re just taking it slow and seeing how things play out.”
But, fewer kids or not, Katz said it’s been wonderful opening her doors again.
“It’s been a super emotional week,” she said. “It warms our hearts to be open and welcome back our kids.”
Along with child care, day camps for children have also been permitted to resume. But for Telluride Academy executive director Luke Brown and his staff, it required a massive reworking of the popular summer camp’s numerous programs. The academy has to keep its programs closer to home — so much so that Brown canceled the lease for its fleet of vans used to shuttle groups of kids to locations beyond the county. Transportation, Brown said, will be by “foot, bike, gondola and parents.”
“We’re trying to get creative while getting kids out of the valley,” he said.
Like other child care services (Telluride Academy has had a child care license since 2009) staff and campers will be practicing social distancing and following hygiene protocols by having hand sanitation kits with every group.
“For us it’s easier (social distancing),” Brown said. “The kids are outside all day. The scope of our programming lends itself to it pretty well.”
There will be overnight camping trips, though campers can no longer share tents unless they are from the same family. But, if the weather is cooperative, Brown said camp counselors could lay out large tarps and “style out camps” with glow-in-the-dark orbs and lights, to help kids feel comfortable.
“We’re making it as positive as possible,” Brown said.
When the pandemic and ensuing public health orders hit in March, Brown and his staff had to cancel more than 100 programs and reinvent what the summer would look like for staff and campers, forcing them, he said to “embrace the unknown.” And, while operating at a reduced capacity will present challenges for the academy, too, grant money is still funneled toward the program’s extensive tuition assistance programs. Registration numbers have so far been “solid” he said.
“We serve a vital role in the community,” Brown said. “Forty percent of our enrollment is local families. That’s our priority first and foremost.”
This summer, Brown said, is the academy’s 40th since founder Wendy Brooks launched the programs from her own backyard. Operating on a smaller scale again, has had its bright side.
“It’s nice to rekindle our relationship with our core,” Brown said. “It’s grassroots, back to basics. We’re blessed to be able to fulfill our mission.”
For more information on child care and summer camps, visit tellurideacademy.org, telluridepreschool.org, townofmountainvillage.com, elainesplacetelluride.com, rascalsrainbowrockies.com and brightfuturesforchildren.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.