The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a “pandemic within a pandemic,” as sexual and domestic violence has increased, a result of state-at-home orders and decreased access to resources, explained Tammi Ragan of the San Miguel Resource Center. Youths aren’t immune to such incidents, she added.
“The pandemic has exacerbated a lot of issues and inequalities, including the work we do at the San Miguel Resource Center. In terms of youth, our prevention educators have not been able to be in the schools until about a week ago because of COVID-19 precautions. However, the prevention educators have been trying to have a ‘virtual’ presence. This has made it not only really difficult to form trusting and supportive relationships with youth, but also to effectively provide resources,” she said.
San Miguel County’s Coordinated Community Response group, which includes local law enforcement and resource center officials, recently announced the first-ever SAAM (Sexual Assault Awareness Month) Youth Art Contest, which is open to all high school students within the county during May.
“Creativity and art can provide a safe space to express thoughts and ideas. It allows a person to communicate without necessarily having to say something. Art can be a way to take action, to be a part of a movement or to be an inner-therapeutic activity. Sexual violence affects everyone. It is not easy to talk about trauma, especially sexual violence, in a small community. More and more, we are finding language, in words and art, to tell the truth,” Ragan explained. “The Coordinated Community Response team wanted to honor Sexual Assault Awareness Month, while also sponsoring some sort of outreach-prevention event. The mission of the team is to create more efficient, trauma-informed and collaborative responses to sexual and domestic violence in our county.”
The contest aims to, “inspire and empower youth to lead in the transformation from rape culture, which normalizes and encourages sexual violence, to consent culture that is based on consent, safety and respect,” and “provide a safe space for young people to creatively express thoughts and ideas related to creating a culture around consent,” according to a news release. Plus, it highlights the talents of local youth.
Entries must be received by May 29, according to the contest rules. Works can be based on several themes, including challenging gender stereotypes, privilege and oppression; self-image and standards of beauty; respect; healthy relationships; consent; and boundary setting. To read more about these topics, visit loveisrespect.org.
Submissions should also address at least one of the following questions: What is your vision of consent culture? What can we as a community do to prevent sexual violence? How do we create safe online spaces? What can we do as a community to support survivors?
All artwork must be original. Submissions may include: visual art, including photography on an 12-inch-by-18-inch or smaller surface; written pieces of up to 1,500 words, including poems, short stories and song lyrics; songs and videos in MP3 format; and social media campaign portfolios of up to five graphics. Students may work in groups of up to three in creating their submissions.
All entries can be uploaded online at bit.ly/3avLOKd. If experiencing difficulties with the form, email entries to Ragan at ccr@smrcco.org.
The panel comprised of San Miguel Resource Center, district attorney’s office, law enforcement and medical center professionals will judge no late entries.
Winners will be announced June 1, and prizes include $500 to the first place winner for each medium (visual art, written pieces, songs or videos, and campaigns). Other prizes include various gift cards to local businesses. The winning works will also be published on various outlets.
The contest includes a content warning and mandatory reporting disclaimer.
“This contest is focused on the issue of sexual violence and prevention. While we are not soliciting personal stories related to sexual violence, they may come up. Please take care, and if you need additional support, call SMRC’s 24-hour helpline at 970-728-5660,” according to the release. “Individuals reviewing submissions are mandatory reporters. This means if your submission includes a personal story disclosing neglect or abuse (physical, sexual, emotional, verbal), or there is reason to believe you are in danger of hurting yourself or someone else, we are required by law to report this information to the appropriate agencies.”
“Sexual assault is the most underreported crime in the United States. One in five women and one in 71 men in the United States have experienced rape or attempted rape sometime in their life. One in two women and one in five men experience sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lifetimes,” Ragan said. “Seventy-four percent of adolescents who have been sexually assaulted were victimized by someone they knew well (one-fifth of these assaults were committed by a family member). The power of art to communicate can be transformational and is a way to break down stigmas. Our youth of Telluride are, as cheesy as it sounds, the future. They have experiences, opinions, and ideas about sexual assault and consent culture for our community.”
