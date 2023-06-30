Celebrating the Fourth with a root beer float

Telluride’s Independence Day celebrations have a long and colorful history, so it’s fitting that one accompaniment to those celebrations is the Telluride Historical Museum’s Fourth of July Root Beer Floats event.
The annual gathering will take place Tuesday at the museum, which is located at the top of North Fir Street.
This year’s Root Beer Floats begins at its usual time, “basically right after the parade until we run out,” according to the museum’s executive director, Kiernan Lannon.
For those wanting a side helping of history to their refreshing concoction of root beer and vanilla ice cream, the museum will be open from around 1-5 p.m. with free admission.
Lannon agreed that the Root Beer Floats gathering — which also raises funds for the nonprofit museum — serves as a nod to history.
“As best as I can tell, at least one of the reasons it’s been a consistent fundraiser is that it is a historically appropriate treat [with] roots to the late 1800s,” he said.
Lannon also pointed to a unique, and very poignant, tradition at the event that harkens back to the days when the museum’s building housed the local hospital. On Tuesday, folks who were born in the building get a free root beer float.
“It’s our way of saying ‘welcome home,’” he said.
The Fourth of July Root Beer Floats is just one event in a jam-packed summer calendar, according to Lannon.
In addition to the annual Hikes into History, which set out from the museum at 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, this summer there is a new Meander into History, which takes place on Saturday, July 8.
Meander into History will explore the history of San Miguel City, the valley’s first mining camp, which was laid out in 1876 about 2 miles west of present-day Telluride.
On July 28, the museum collaborates with Telluride Chamber Music, hosting the 50th birthday party of the festival-turned-music-series.
And then there’s the museum’s Telluride Dinner Party fundraiser, which the public is encouraged to attend. Tickets are available for purchase from the museum’s website, with proceeds supporting the museum and its work.
This year’s Dinner Party takes place on Aug. 24 on the Town Park Stage — a fitting location, given that the museum’s current exhibit examines Telluride’s celebrated festival history, much of which happened on that very same stage.
Titled “Festival Capital of the Rockies: 50 Years of Festivals in Telluride,” the exhibit was devised by Curator of Collections and Exhibits Molly Daniel and is on display through the close of the winter season.
Said Lannon, “Our festival's exhibit certainly includes a number of interesting stories, posters and photos, and the opportunity to listen to a selection of recordings from past music festivals courtesy of KOTO. People have absolutely loved the show so far.”
Lannon added that in addition to a lively slate of events and the popular festivals exhibit, this summer also sees a number of museum initiatives come to fruition.
Does that include translating the museum’s audio tour into Spanish?
“Yes,” Lannon replied with enthusiasm. “The Spanish version of the audio tour is live and has already gotten a decent amount of use.”
Anything else happening at the museum?
“One of the most crucial, but admittedly less buzzy, projects we’re undertaking this summer is the move of our off-site artifact collections from a facility in Montrose to fully climate-controlled units in Ilium,” Lannon explained. “It’s a project that has been in the works for roughly a year and it has been and will take a considerable amount of work (and won’t be cheap), but is absolutely essential to the continued care and preservation of a large segment of our artifact holdings.”
He continued, “We want to ensure that these pieces will be around for the benefit of future generations.”
Lannon encouraged locals and visitors alike to stop by the museum this summer and highlighted aspects sure to appeal to families.
“Our sluicing activity is a perennial favorite for kids,” he said. “And a visit to the museum is really the perfect activity for any rainy day during the monsoon season.”
Lannon continued, “We definitely feel like a trip to the museum should be on everyone’s agenda. After all, there really isn’t a better way to get a sense of where this community has been, which will absolutely inform how and why it is the way it is today.”
The Fourth of July Root Beer Floats event takes place immediately after Tuesday’s parade until the museum runs out of ingredients. The floats are $5. Otherwise, throughout the summer, the museum is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
