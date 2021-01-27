Local officials are sounding the alarm that if some businesses continue to fail to operate in compliance with public health orders, and if individual behavior does not change, San Miguel County could see a return to Level Red. With a new record high of 44 positive cases in a single day, and the highest seven-day tally of 98 cases met last week, the COVID-19 virus is getting the upper hand.
“Our disease burden is tremendous,” county public health director Grace Franklin told the Board of County Commissioners at its meeting Wednesday. “We have unprecedented community spread.”
According to a news release this week, the high rates of positive results throughout the county are due to a high rate of infections. Factors attributing to the increased infection rate include holiday surge, high community transmission, pandemic fatigue and relaxed behavior.
Additionally, increased testing is identifying more positive cases. Franklin reported that on Monday at the Lawson Hill free testing site 327 tests were administered compared to the 200 anticipated.
“We’re capturing more people to test,” Franklin said.
Once someone is identified as positive, they are then advised to remain in isolation and discontinue contact with others. Members of the medical community are seeing positive cases in people exhibiting mild symptoms.
“The trouble is most positive people we’re getting in touch with are surprised with their results. Many residents are suffering from very mild cases and report only having a stuffy or runny nose,” San Miguel County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Grundy said in the release. “We’re lucky that our vulnerable population is staying home, but now we need our young, healthy residents to heed the same call. When you’re sick, even if it feels like a common cold, stay home and isolate until you can get tested.”
Commissioner Hilary Cooper said that based on her observations and numerous contacts from her concerned constituents, some businesses appear to be operating out of compliance with public health directives that include limited capacity and other measures.
“There is urgency here,” Cooper said. “We are not in compliance right now. Bars and restaurants are open, and we’ve got some real issues. There’s a very concerning lack of compliance.”
Cooper also noted tattered signage and suggested unannounced compliance checks for bars and restaurants, as well as more punitive enforcement.
“Is it appropriate that we have indoor dining, not to mention drinking, when our case rate is so high?” she said.
Officials noted that moving to Level Red with its stricter public health measures, though not desired, would be imminent if compliance and personal behaviors did not change.
“The most effective policy tool is using restrictions,” Cooper said. “We’re probably going back to red. We need to do something. Our frontline workers are feeling extremely anxious.”
Commissioner Kris Holstrom acknowledged the challenges of enforcement, calling the issue something “we’ve skirted.”
“It’s one we’ve struggled with,” she said. “But we have to be really careful about the threat of red.”
County attorney Amy Markwell described several avenues of enforcement available to the county or Town of Telluride.
“Public health can issue a notice of violation (to an out-of-compliance business) and give them the opportunity to cure the violation,” Markwell said. “The business can cure or be shut down.”
There are also avenues through the county courts and, she said, the Town of Telluride municipal court has seen some violations go through the judicial process.
“We know businesses have been spoken to and continue to violate the rules,” Markwell said.
By targeting specific businesses operating out of compliance, the potential for seeing an upgrade to Level Red could potentially be avoided, so as not to affect the business community as a whole and those that abide by public health orders.
County manager Mike Bordogna said that the huge spike seen in national reporting on San Miguel County was attributed to a data error on the part of the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment (CDPHE). In this week’s news release, “one hundred positive results from medical center rapid testing were missing from CDPHE data. These cases were added to the total count last week, inflating incidence reported in various outlets.”
Bordogna agreed with Cooper and others that fresh and urgent signage needed to be distributed and displayed in order to reverse what he characterized as “complacency” on the part of pandemic-weary residents and visitors.
“We’re mobilizing a new push in communications,” he said. “It has not gone unnoticed. We need to do more with signage.”
County staff was directed to complete the new signage campaign by Friday. Bordogna acknowledged better compliance and heightened adherence to the five commitments was imperative.
“We’re teetering on the brink of having to do something Draconian,” he said. “There is a lack of behavior change on the part of locals and visitors.”
In addition to increased physical signage in businesses and public places, the county, Bordogna said, is intensifying its communication efforts on local radio, social media, and in places like liquor stores and marijuana dispensaries.
“We’re working on ways to get the message further home,” he said. “Your concerns are not going unheard.”
Additionally, staff will be added to achieve greater proactivity with educating businesses on current public health regulations and will work with the county’s municipal partners.
“This has to be a partnership,” Holstrom said. “Otherwise, we’re headed for a shutdown. It’s where none of us wants to go.”
Citing data gleaned from mobility studies conducted throughout the state, Cooper reiterated the urgency of the situation and the need for the community to alter its behavior. On a scale of 1 to 100, with 100 reflecting pre-pandemic mobility levels, San Miguel County is at 95.3. Go to colorado-data.org to view mobility data.
“We need to do something now,” she said. “According to the mobility data, we are behaving as if there’s no pandemic going on.”
Commission chair Lance Waring opened the floor to the county’s municipal partners. Telluride Mayor DeLanie Young shared upcoming discussion items slated for Tuesday’s Town Council meeting, including a hard look at enforcement measures. Dismayed at what she sees occurring in town, Young said, “It’s time to start grounding the kids (businesses out of compliance and others). We’re ready to take enforcement measures.”
Telluride, Young added, will soon follow in Mountain Village’s footsteps with distribution of KN95 facemasks. The town has received a shipment and is pulling together a distribution plan.
Officials are urging residents to adhere to the five commitments of frequent hand-washing, maintaining six feet or more social distancing, staying home if sick and getting tested, wearing a mask, and limiting group size.
Public health further encourages all within the county to pay close attention to any and all symptoms at onset, from a runny nose and feelings of a common cold to deep respiratory pain. Symptoms are not always notably severe at onset and containment relies on a deep attention to personal wellness at this time.
As of Tuesday, there were 26 new positive cases of COVID-19 from test results received Jan. 23-26. Of these cases, all 26 are residents, as all actively contagious cases are currently in isolation. Nearly half of the positive cases throughout the county in the last three weeks have arisen in those ages 20 to 29. There have been 635 total COVID cases among residents to date, with88 active cases, as of press time Wednesday afternoon.
For complete COVID-19 information, go to sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.