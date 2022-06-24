As president of the Fourth of July Parade Committee, the Main Street event is something Susan Cramer looks forward to every year. Unfortunately, it was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. But the parade is back this year, much to the joy of Cramer, locals and visitors alike. The Fourth of July parade starts at 11 a.m. at the corner Colorado Ave. and Aspen Street and ends on the east side of town.
"I hope everybody is just ready to get out and celebrate. Let's dust off our sparkly things. … Hopefully, we will pick up where we left off,” Cramer said.
Cramer started planning in February and confirmed the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircrafts will signal the parade's start, keeping with the long-standing flyover tradition. Announcers will be located at the courthouse and down at the old bank building on the east side of Main Street so that all observers can hear and understand which group is next in the parade lineup.
Winners of the 12 categories will be announced at the courthouse after the parade. Categories include the best adult float, kid float, dogs and horses. Each winner will receive a trophy.
According to Cramer, the group of Corgis has already signed up for the parade, so it is definitely not something to miss. The committee stages the entire parade. First the kids and dogs, then the floats and unique cars. Groups are strategically spaced and given numbers. All ages can sign up for the parade, whether you have an old Ford Bronco you want to display, an army of Bernese Mountain dogs or a squad of cousins dressed as superheroes.
At 10:30 a.m., before the flyover, veterans are invited for the review and recognition of troops. Veterans give their name and branch of service and then will be escorted by bagpipers down the parade line. Registration is not required, Cramer explained.
"The whole point of the day really is the recognition, because without them we would not have the freedoms that we have. We owe everything that we have to them," Cramer said.
Cramer also emphasized donations and volunteers are always appreciated, as the committee is a nonprofit run by volunteers.
For more information and to register a group, visit telluride4thofjulyparade.com.
The Fourth of July parade is one of the oldest events in Telluride, starting in the 1880s, when miners would only received Christmas and Fourth of July off from work. There were pie-eating contests, tug of war and greased pole climbing competitions. In the 1970s, the parade was temporarily suspended due to safety concerns regarding biker gangs that would attend the event. However, the parade was reinstituted in 1989.
"If you look at old pictures, it really was the Wild West," Cramer added.
Immediately following parade festivities, in honor of the enduring history and tradition surrounding July 4 and the parade, the Telluride Historical Museum is holding its Root-Beer Float Event in front of the museum. Cups will be $5 a piece, and the root beer has been specially made for the event by Smuggler’s.
Local town officials canceled the parade for the past two years due to the pandemic. In 2021, Mayor DeLanie Young told the Daily Planet that she spoke to council and staff members concerning the 2021 decision.
"None of us who I've spoken to can come up with any logical or coherent way to mitigate anywhere from 8,000 to 20,000 people for a Fourth of July parade," she said at the time.
Telluride Tourism Board Executive Director Kiera Skinner predicts fewer visitors than 2019 for this year's holiday.
"The destination is currently pacing 37 percent below total occupancy (paid and owner) levels in 2019, and 30 percent down to last year during the holiday week," she explained.
She attributed the decline to a national reaction to inflation and an increase in travel costs.
Although numbers are expected to be a little than pre-pandemic levels, the town is still preparing for an influx of visitors to Telluride and Mountain Village. Visitors are advised to park in Carhenge, the high school lot or on Mahoney Drive. Additional parking will be available in Mountain Village. Officials suggested taking into consideration longer than usual wait times at the gondola.
