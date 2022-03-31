In a small world, a dentist who loves the mountains and who’s been visiting Colorado for years has a dentist-friend who practices in Denver who hears that Dr. Ryan Grady wants to add another dentist to his practice in Telluride. That skiing dentist — Dr. Alexandra Arnold — sent a cold email, traveled to Telluride to visit Ryan’s 13-year-old practice and was hired.
“Dentistry is so much more than an 8-5 job for me,” said Arnold, who started working at Telluride Center for Dentistry a couple weeks ago. “Dentistry is an investment, it’s my community, it’s my passion, and I take all of that really seriously.”
Arnold earned a bachelor’s in chemistry at the University of Alabama, graduating summa cum laude. She completed her dental degree at the University of Kentucky, graduating with highest honors and awards in restorative dentistry, prosthodontics and oral medicine. After an initial year practicing dentistry in Boston, Arnold returned to her hometown of Lexington, Kentucky, where she joined her father’s dental practice.
“He’s a mentor to me and has instilled this love of dentistry and service, along with an appreciation for the beauty of aesthetic dentistry,” Arnold said.
While she currently works four days a week at Grady’s practice, located in the Cimarron Plaza at the base of Lift 7, she and Grady will work an alternating, four-day schedule so that the office will be open five days a week, including Fridays, beginning in late May.
“I love the variety of general dentistry and what that affords me,” Arnold said. “I’ve done lots of root canals and extractions since I’ve arrived because that’s what people in the community have needed.”
While Arnold especially enjoys working on esthetics, endodontics and dental implants, she takes pleasure in keeping patients pain-free and helping them locally so they don’t have to drive to Durango or Montrose.
Grady’s practice offers dental services from general family care to implants, root canals to pediatrics, Invisalign to full-mouth rehabilitation.
“Having Dr. Arnold will allow me to see more patients without having to refer out patients simply because I don’t have the time currently to see everyone,” Grady said.
Arnold also completed an advanced post-doctoral fellowship in Augusta, Georgia, where she mastered critical subsets of dentistry, including dental implants, sedation dentistry and full-mouth rehabilitations.
“I can look at a patient and see every aspect of their care, instead of just one corner of it,” she said. “I can treat the patient from start to finish in a holistic way.”
As a dentist, Grady said Arnold is as “smart and talented as they come.”
“Having an associate is like a marriage,” he added. “Both parties must have the same morals, ethics, level of care, expectations and vision for the direction of the practice.”
Not only are Arnold and Grady a good fit in their patient-centered approach to dentistry, but they also go beyond the bare minimum of dental care by staying on top of the newest techniques and science across the field of dentistry.
“There are literature and new studies around dentistry coming out constantly so we’re always revising our materials and how we do things,” Arnold said. “To me, it’s a quest for truth. There has to be a best way to do something.”
In fact, she and Grady will head to Orlando later this month to attend the annual session of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, one of the most rigorous accrediting bodies for a peer-reviewed process, as each works towards cosmetic accreditation.
“We set the bar very high, and we want to have that credential in order to be able to say we’ve been scrutinized, we’ve submitted all of our work for peer review, and our skills and practice levels have been deemed excellent in the realm of cosmetic dentistry,” Arnold explained. “It’s a pretty select group. I’d be willing to bet there’s no one on the Western Slope who’s accredited.”
Arnold is also involved with Spear Education, the Kois Center and serves as a board member for the Give Back a Smile Foundation, a nonprofit that provides dental work for survivors who’ve sustained dental injuries due to domestic and sexual violence.
“It’s a great way to use my time and talent by donating dental work to benefit people,” she said. “I’d like to expand by providing dental services to armed service members and maybe to recovering addicts.”
“The smile?” she added. “A lot of times the mind is a confidence thing. Giving someone their confidence back to go apply for or keep a new job is huge.”
In moving to Telluride, Arnold is gratified to balance two passions in her life: Dentistry and living in the mountains. Once ski season is over, she’ll begin biking, climbing and hiking with her Boston terrier Georgie.
“We’re here for the adventure,” she said. “It’s kind of unbelievable. I have to pinch myself.”
