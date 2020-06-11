Purple carrots, leafy kale and juicy strawberries — these are just a few of the tempting offerings you’ll encounter at the Telluride Farmers Market this season. Beginning last week, the local market, which stretches from the gondola plaza up to Elk’s Park on South Oak Street, opened for the summer, with local and regional vendors hawking their wares Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This year, however, the market has had to adopt significant precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. San Miguel County Commissioner Kris Holstrom, who is also a local farmer and board member for the Telluride Farmers Market, said the biggest change this year was the need to space out the booths, thereby necessitating a drastic reduction in the total number of vendors.
“Since we have a limited area for the market, and early on only essential businesses were going to be allowed, we had to focus on food, medicine and soap product vendors,” Holstrom said. “Not having all our artisans able to join us was heartbreaking, but we didn't see any way around it. So we have fewer vendors, spaced six feet apart. We divided the street in half and have one-way foot traffic. We have each vendor aware of and enforcing six-foot distancing between customers. And we've had volunteers handing out masks, per the town requirements. The market also purchased hand sanitizer for each vendor.”
While the market has typically hosted around 60 vendors each week, this year’s market is able to accommodate about 25. Despite the changes and new regulations, market manager Julia Levine noted that the season is off to a good start after last week’s opening.
“Our first market last week was a great success,” Levine said. “Between COVID-19 regulations from the Colorado Farmers Market Association and those of the town of Telluride, we had to make some adjustments to this year's setup,” such as requiring both vendors and customers to wear masks and to abide by physical-distancing guidelines. “Thanks to a lot of pre-market communication, all of our vendors adjusted their stands to accommodate the new regulations. And, because we have such an amazing local community, the majority of customers respected the new setup,” she said, adding, “If you do forget your face mask, we have some available at each entrance to the market.”
Along with the farmers market staff, farmers in the area have also had to adjust and adapt to the “new normal” as the coronavirus pandemic has forced entire industries to rethink getting products, especially food, to the consumer.
“Most of my farming friends have upped production,” Holstrom said. “I think many have reviewed their safe food handling plans to make sure the produce and products coming to market are of the highest quality. Some have had to switch their distribution. Those selling to restaurants are adjusting, and more ways of getting local food to local plates are coming out daily.”
While farmers are adapting to the times, Holstrom said, farmers market shoppers haven’t changed when it comes to their desire to support local agriculture, farmers and food vendors.
“I know our customers are excited to have local, organically grown produce and meats available,” she said. “And our soap makers stepped up to the plate and are selling hand sanitizers and masks.”
While the summer’s offerings may be pared down to accommodate public health regulations, bringing the farmers market to the community each week is its own silver lining for Levine.
“After months of shutdown, the farmers market presents us all with an opportunity for a bit of normalcy,” Levine said. “And I think we can all get excited about that.”
