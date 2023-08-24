Have you ever been in a judged competition, and it’s the moment they announce the winner, and you are standing there thinking, “I just might win this thing?”
Such was the circumstance for Telluride born and raised deejay Zach Van Stratt at The DMC DJ Battle, the longest running and most prestigious DJ battle in the U.S. that was held in New York City on Aug. 6.
“I thought I nailed my set technically, and the audience reaction was off the charts. I thought I had a shot,” said Van Stratt, who goes by the name DJ Authentic.
Van Stratt earned a spot in the finals by winning a regional competition in
Washington, DC. He was joined in New York by 11 other deejays in the finals, all competing to be U.S. Champion with a chance to compete in the World Championship against deejays from all over the world.
The format works like this: each deejay has six minutes to set up their equipment, before playing a six minute set. Van Stratt literally breaks down his performance by the second.
“Every second has to be precise,” Van Stratt said. “ You have 360 seconds and you can’t miss a beat if you want to win.”
Van Stratt describes himself as a turntablist than a deejay. A deejay primarily mixes tracks whereas a turntablist turns the turntable into an actual instrument.
This year’s competition was sponsored by Rock The Bells, a concert sponsored by LL Cool that was held in Forest Hills Stadium in Queens on Aug. 5 that celebrated 50 years of hip-hop music. It is likely Van Stratt’s set will be included in some sort of Rock The Bells program.
Even though he didn’t win the DJ Battle, Van Stratt said that the feedback he received from his heroes was even better than first place.
“Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Theodore, these are two of the founders of hip hop, they came up to me and told me they liked my stuff. I’ve been on platinum records with Wu Tan Clan, but the compliments from those guys is something I’ll never forget.”
Just being in the finals has been good for Van Sratt’s career.
“Everyone the crowd is in the business, the equipment manufacturers like Pioneer and Technique; promoters, music supervisors, it’s a great platform to showcase your style and talent,” he said. “I’ve already gotten some interest for some gigs.”
In the borough of Queens, the mountains of Telluride were not far from Van Stratt’s mind.
“I went to New York to represent Telluride,” Van Stratt said. “Everything I learned from Rhonda at The Telluride Elementary School, KOTO and deejaying at the Moon, cultivated my musical talent. Learning musical theory, classical and jazz, that helped create a lot of my style. Those were some of the most epic times of my life.”
