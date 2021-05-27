Over the course of the long year of the pandemic, most music lovers shared a similar question at some point: What was the last concert you went to before everything shut down? It was a chance to reflect with nostalgia upon the B.C. era (before COVID-19) when you could gather with unmasked hordes of smiling friends, dance shoulder to shoulder with strangers, and perhaps even watch spittle fly from the lips of loud-talking friends or the musicians on stage with only a modicum of discomfort.
Oh, the old days, but now they’re back, to a degree, as singer-songwriter Daniel Rodriguez will play two live performances at the Sheridan Opera House on Saturday evening. One of the founding members and lead songwriters for the popular Colorado folk band Elephant Revival, Rodriguez has captivated audiences for more than a decade with his soulful songwriting and poetic brand of modern folk. Whether backed by a full band or the simple setup of an acoustic guitar and a stool on a bare stage, Rodriguez knows how to lead an audience on a communal journey of musical connection.
On Saturday, in two separate shows at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Rodriguez will engage real-life audiences with the first live concerts at the opera house since the spring of 2020, when COVID-19 abruptly shuttered the doors of music venues across the globe. Over the course of two intimate shows, Rodriguez will invite listeners into a musical world of both new originals and old favorites from the Elephant Revival days.
Performing in person, he said, is something that feels vibrantly new and fresh after the long COVID winter.
“There’s a newfound gratitude. I just get so pumped up to get on a stage and play for people,” he said, recalling the moment about a month ago when he got onstage for the first time since the pandemic began to perform for a live audience at the Boulder Theater. As the band launched into the first song, he held back tears, the emotion of the moment swelling in tandem with the melody.
He’s not the only one feeling a resurging sense of joy in the act of sharing music with others. Maggie Stevens, the opera house’s marketing manager, shared a similar sentiment.
“Live music is such a huge part of Telluride and providing it to the community is at the center of the Sheridan Arts Foundation,” she said. “So to be able to bring that back in our historic theater after such a long break is honestly a bit emotional for us as a staff.”
For Rodriguez’s part, he’s looking forward to returning to the box canyon, home to memories of playing on Town Park stage for Telluride Bluegrass Festival with Elephant Revival, hiking to thunderous waterfalls and soaking up town life at Main Street’s coffee shops.
“It’s undeniable how special of a place Telluride is,” he said.
Originally from the East Coast, Rodriguez, who has been playing guitar and writing songs since his teenage years, has called Colorado home since he moved out West as a young musician, following his dreams in the early days of Elephant Revival. Inspired by the wild landscape and a community of musicians, he honed the craft of writing songs and learned to live on the cheap and work hard. Today, he retains a songwriting practice of finding a thread of inspiration and following it with curiosity and creativity to see what spins into being.
“A lot of times it's kind of mysterious,” he said of the creative process. “I might just be daydreaming, and a thoughtstream or a line will come into my head. Sometimes it'll have a rhythm to it. It’s this thing that just pokes its face into my reality, and it’s on me to follow the thread, climb up the ladder. It’s like a little kid on a playground I have to follow to understand.”
Fans of Rodriguez’s soulful folk, the beloved tunes of Elephant Revival or just live music in general can purchase $25 tickets for Saturday’s shows online at sheridanoperahouse.com. Attendees will be required to show a COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative COVID test from within 72 hours prior to the show and may be maskless; those without one of these options will be required to wear a mask in the venue. For all future shows, the opera house will require proof of vaccination or a negative test; masks and pods will not be required.
“It's been almost 15 months since we had regular programming in the opera house, and we couldn't be more excited to kick off a busy summer with Daniel Rodriguez,” Stevens said of welcoming audiences back to the venue. “Having a great singer-songwriter like Daniel Rodriguez up there solo is so perfect since you can really enjoy the music and the intimacy of the theater at the same time.”
