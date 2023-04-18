Although snow still covers most of the Telluride area, spring is arriving. Soon, more local critters will start poking around town. Colorado is lucky to have diverse wildlife, but their habitat needs protecting.
In 2015, Colorado released a revised State Wildlife Action Plan (SWAP) to help establish the state’s conservation needs and strategies. The plan details which species and habitats are most vulnerable to help decide which conservation actions should be a priority to respond to primary threats. SWAP is designed for 10 years and promotes collaboration between different conservationists, state officials and stakeholders.
To encourage and support conservation, the plan helps manage healthy habitats and ecosystems with a flexible plan that includes groundbreaking research findings and fresh wilderness management ideas.
SWAP helps Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) become more proactive about wildlife conservation. The current plan will be in place for two more years, but discussions are already underway to adapt the next iteration.
“So that plan was designed for a 10-year plan, so we are looking at revisiting and revising it to finalize in 2025,” Evan Phillips, CPW wildlife biologist in the San Juan region, said.
Locally, one species needing protection is the yellow-billed cuckoo, which are classified as threatened. In southwest Colorado, cuckoos breed in the North Fork Valley, Phillips noted.
CPW conducted a survey last summer and welcomes community engagement.Through land use comments, the general public and other stakeholders can give feedback on potential land use cases.
“We try to provide comments to promote cuckoo habitat preservation,” he said.
One of the well-known species included in SWAP is the Canada lynx. They were reintroduced by the Colorado Division of Wildlife from 1999 to 2006 and are still classed as a threatened species. Along with SWAP, the U.S. Forest Service has updated its service plans and forest management to better protect lynx habitat.
In 2014, CPW developed an annual non-invasive monitoring program to see whether the lynx population is stable. This includes following winter snow tracks, wilderness camera traps, and checking in on the population via snowmobiles and cross-country skiing.
“We do trail cameras to monitor them in the selected number of selected grids across the San Juan Mountains. We're in the ninth year of our lynx monitoring program,” Phillips said.
Around the San Juans, there are sample cells for lynx where CPW gathers “detection” and “non-detection” data to see where lynx are traveling and living, according to Jake Ivan, CPW wildlife research scientist.
Non-invasive techniques allow the lynx to live undisturbed, though it makes it challenging to monitor their population.
“The downside is that you don’t get quite as good of data,” Ivan said
Researchers use occupancy models to estimate the proportion of habitat being used by lynx. If the proportion of used habitat goes up, it can be inferred that the lynx population is going up.
“As far as we know with the data we have, lynx are occupying similar places to where they always have,” Ivan said. “The population appears to be stable.”
Climate change and the resulting repercussions are the biggest threats that lynx face in the future.
“The number one threat in my mind is wildfire,” Ivan said. “If we had a big fire in an area where lynx live that could do some damage.”
There are other, slower-moving threats from climate change that are harder to predict, including future snowpack in the state.
“They are well-adapted to cold and snow, so if those conditions change, then that could turn out poorly for lynx,” Ivan said.
Another downstream issue could be the eruption of bark beetles, which can diminish the lynx’s food supplies.
“Lynx rely on snowshoe hares, and when those numbers are down, they turn to red squirrels. Red squirrels have been affected by the bark beetles,” Ivan said.
“The next time we go through a bout of lower hare numbers, the question is whether there are enough red squirrels to sustain the lynx.”
In the San Juans, lynx and outdoor recreators do not interact in the same habitats. But along the I-70 corridor in Summit County, the communities interact.
“The winter recreation scene is exploding. Lynx are fairly tolerant to recreation, but there is a tipping point where they do start to react,” Ivan said. “Human presence and activity might be enough to push them out in some places.”
