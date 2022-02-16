The KOTO High School Radio Club is looking for its next DJs. In the spring 2021, the “trio” of Telluride seniors Rowen Kelly Warren, Ryder Wells and Patrick Osborne graduated from high school and, consequently, from the radio club. Since their departure, the Tuesday slot from 3-5 p.m. (“or as soon a school ends,” as stated in a Nov. 22, 2021, Facebook post from KOTO) has remained open. The slot is available to any local high schoolers interested in a fun and unique radio experience.
“When you think about it, how many places in the country as a high school student do you get to do radio? It’s such a special thing,” said Ben Kerr, KOTO station manager and program director.
Warren, Wells and Osborne were the first members of the club. On Tuesday afternoons, they would play music and have almost complete control over the two hours. Kerr explained at the beginning of the trio’s tenure that a high school teacher would accompany them, but over time, they became more independent.
“There’s nobody hovering over them,” Kerr added.
Warren, who is currently in his first year studying electrical engineering at the University of Colorado in Boulder, participated in the radio club throughout all four years of his high school career.
“The most rewarding part of being on the KOTO High School Radio Club is that I got to become part of the KOTO family. I loved interacting with the KOTO staff and other DJs. It is one of my favorite communities in Telluride,” Warren said.
All three members could not always make it Tuesday afternoon, but at least one high schooler was present to represent the club and control the airwaves. One of Warren’s favorite things about his experience and one he would share with high schoolers looking to participate was the opportunity to play music that represented his personal taste.
“It’s one thing when you get to listen to the music you like on your own, but I’ve come to realize over time you can get so much more joy out of sharing it with other people. When you share the music you’re passionate about and share why it moves you and why you love it, people will listen and will appreciate it. There’s no better way to do that than on KOTO,” Warren said.
According to a report published by statista.com on July 2, 2021, “Radio is one of the most powerful mediums in the United States, with a weekly reach of around 82.5 percent among adults.” Local public radio stations, like KOTO, have been “thriving.”
KOTO has been a local staple since 1975. The only local news radio station in Telluride, KOTO informs and educates the community and provides entertaining weekly shows hosted by local volunteers. Almost everybody knows somebody who has or had a show on KOTO.
As the youngest volunteer DJs at the station, Kerr believes that high school kids bring a unique perspective to the KOTO programming.
“A lot of times we look at it if we can cultivate them as (high school) sophomores we can have DJs for three years that bring a whole different perspective of music — and what’s going on in their lives? What’s happened? I think it builds a lot of confidence for the kids,” Kerr said.
Kerr added one of the biggest challenges in recruiting students is the fact that most kids are busy with other activities, but “the bottom line is that it is fun … and if kids have that initial ‘want to’ then the rest is easy,” he said.
For KOTO Executive Director Cara Pallone, she hopes students who join the club will walk away with “a lifelong affinity for community radio, wherever their paths lead.”
Students interested in joining the KOTO High School Radio Club, can send an email to ben@koto.org to sign up or for more information.
