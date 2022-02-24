The Telluride Transfer Warehouse is coming under fire by a group of neighbors who cite disturbances in the neighborhood. While the complaints vary, the overarching themes of the objections surround public urination and noise disturbances.
Originally built in 1906, the Telluride Warehouse was a community hub for regional transportation until its roof collapsed in 1979. For around 40 years the building lay dormant until Telluride Arts purchased the space in 2017 to create a community cultural center. During the pandemic, when gathering indoors was risky and sometimes forbidden, the warehouse provided an opportunity for local artists to share their work in a safe and open space.
"We were here to fulfill a big need in the community when the community really needed it, and that's part of our mission," said Penelope Gleason, Telluride Arts board president.
On Feb. 17, the Town of Telluride hosted a Liquor Licensing Authority Meeting. One of the items on the agenda was the renewal of the Transfer Warehouse art liquor license.
"This is a public hearing and request by Telluride Council for the Arts and Humanities doing businesses temporary Transfer Warehouse to renew the arts liquor license for use at 201 South Fir Street Telluride, Colorado 81435," said Lois Major, the liquor license hearing officer, at the meeting.
After the request was presented by town clerk Tiffany Kavanaugh and representatives of the warehouse, public comment was allowed. Most comments focused on disturbances as a result of the Transfer Warehouse.
One attendee, Arthur Goldberg, who owns a home 15 feet away from the space, said the music goes on past 9 p.m., but that the time was a moot point.
"It shouldn't matter whether it's after 9 p.m., it should be at any time. We've had situations where we have paintings and pictures falling off our wall, because of the vibration coming into our home. We have dogs hiding under beds. … This is not an arts venue. This is a concert venue.”
Later he added, “I think it will be a fabulous addition to the community. Our only issue is being disturbed by a loud noise at any time of day or night.”
Also in attendance was local musician Emily Scott Robinson who has often performed at the warehouse. Robinson said she has never been a part of an event at the warehouse where amplified music has gone past 9 p.m.
The Telluride Transfer Warehouse property is zoned for commercial. A commercial property includes uses like a bar, art gallery or liquor store. While the property is adjacent to an area zoned “residential/commercial/gondola overlay,” the warehouse is solely commercial.
“The purpose of the Commercial Zone District (C) is to allow land to be used for retail and service commercial establishments and uses, affordable housing, together with accommodations uses. Some recreation, multi-family residential, accessory, and institutional uses may also be appropriate, especially those that strengthen the Town's commercial core,” according to the Town of Telluride Municipal code.
Gleason reiterated the importance of the warehouse's location as being in the town's core.
"Where the Transfer Warehouse is we have the library, this is about our community anchoring itself in the center, figuratively and metaphorically," she said.
Regarding the liquor license specifically, neighbors issued complaints about public urination during and after events at the warehouse.
Prior to COVID, the warehouse had porta-potties on location, but at the health department's recommendation, they were removed. According to Gleason, porta-potties will be reinstalled at the warehouse.
Mark Lowes owns a property on the corner of Pacific Avenue, which he purchased 10 years ago. Lowes said he was unaware of the plans for the Transfer Warehouse. Last summer, they tried reaching out to Telluride Arts, but were unable to connect, he said.
"I think it's a great concept. But it's the level of sound that poses the real problem when they have the louder concerts. … The issue isn't about whether you want to support live music, the question is, what do you do with externalities that negatively impact the surrounding community? We need to cast the issue appropriately," Lowes said.
He suggested adding decibel meters around the venue to regulate and monitor noise around the area.
Gleason emphasized that their neighbors have been heard loud and clear, and that the organization worked to alleviate some of the problems. Telluride Arts has installed cameras in the alleyways to help prevent public urination, and in collaboration with the nearby homeowners association, will put up a more permanent gate in the alleyway.
"Most of the neighbors affected by the music emanating from the warehouse have taken the time to understand the proposed building and the sound mitigation therein. We believe we will satisfy most of their concerns with the new design that includes a closable interior space, bathrooms, and buffers on the rooftop level" Gleason said. "The objections to the renewal of our liquor license are just one part of a multi-pronged attack by a small handful of people who knowingly purchased residences in the Commercial/Residential Zone next to the planned and approved Transfer Warehouse community arts center. They have attacked the design, liquor license, programming, the noise ordinance and the preservation of open-air spaces."
At the end of the liquor license meeting, Major renewed the Transfer Warehouse's art liquor license under the conditions that porta-potties would be installed, all amplified music would stop at 9 p.m. and alcohol sales would cease at 9:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.