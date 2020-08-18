The news of Bill Jensen’s abrupt resignation as Telski’s CEO last week caught many by surprise, especially given the uncertainty of the upcoming ski season during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Jensen’s signature Zen-like leadership since he came to Telluride in 2015 as CEO and partner helped guide Telski through one of the driest seasons ever in 2017-18. After that, anything seemed possible, but change is inevitable, Jensen said during an interview with the Daily Planet Monday morning.
He submitted his resignation Aug. 7, as the resort has “been forced to make difficult decisions that have impacted key management positions,” majority owner Chuck Horning said Aug. 11 in a statement confirming Jensen’s departure.
“Unfortunately, such actions have been necessary at Telluride in order to reset our company’s direction,” he added. “We are thankful for Bill’s leadership over the past years and are equally appreciative of his graciousness in stepping down from his role here. We all wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”
Jensen’s 47 years in the ski industry, including leading Vail Resorts and Intrawest, earned him a spot in the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame in 2018, but in talking with him one doesn’t detect any ego or pretention. The 67-year-old is more of a Jedi Master of the Mountains, with the cool, calm delivery of Yoda. His experiences and perspective are evident in his philosophical answers. He looked at his time in Telluride as a fitting bookend to his career. He came full circle.
“I knew that when I came here I had a sense that this was going to complete the circle,” he said while leaning on the hood of his white Yukon SUV, the San Juan Mountains a fitting backdrop. “At least my hope was this was going to complete the circle. And I have to say in retrospect I feel good about that. Transitions are always challenging and they take a little bit of time. I’ve told people change is good. Just give it a little time and things evolve. Telluride is going to continue to be successful. The ski area is going to continue to be successful. What a great place to live, especially in the world today. We’re very lucky, and never forget how lucky we are.”
After resigning, Jensen spent some time away from Telluride. When asked if he’s fully processed his time as Telski head, he paused for a moment then answered in a hushed tone.
“You go through a lot of emotions,” he said. “It’s probably like everything; there’s different stages. I know one of the strongest emotions is I’m just going to miss working with the team at Telluride Ski & Golf, but also with the community.
“This community is so special that for a person who was here for a little bit less than five years I was able to develop a relationship with and work with. For Cheryl and I to feel like we were apart of it. That is a bit unique. Coming in from the outside I didn’t come up through the ranks, so to speak. Coming in from the outside, people are kind of like, ‘Who is he?’ Sometimes you’re defined by your resume, which is interesting, but ultimately it’s who you are at the core and how do you lead and how do you work with people and get everybody to work together.”
Coming to Telluride in December 2015, Jensen explained one of the goals was to elevate “the Telluride vacation experience.” During his tenure, Telski created the mountain bike park and zip line course.
“I think the team at Telluride Ski & Golf really embraced that,” he said. “I can see the operation evolve and it really gave the whole group, including myself, some focus to focus on the experience, whether it’s food and beverage, ski school or the grooming on the ski slope or how we make snow.”
But it’s easy to look back on the good times, Jensen said, in explaining that the 2017-18 ski season when the resort recorded a scant 171 inches, which was significantly less than the annual average of 309 inches, as his most memorable moment at the helm.
“I think when you think back what you always will remember is, in the good times life just kind of rolls along and everything works. What you have to do is think about how we collectively — the community and the ski company — dealt with adversity. I go back to that 2017-18 ski season where it really didn’t snow.
“We had that, but how this community and how the ski area all worked together and really preserved jobs for people, we preserved our quality of life. That’s probably the thing that I will remember the most. It’s easy to remember the good times, but I go back to that year and say, ‘Wow when it was all over we were able to work through it and sustain the whole community.’
Without hesitation, Jensen likened that season to the current coronavirus pandemic and how the community has adapted in a similar fashion this summer. That’ll be the case this winter, too.
“Now we’re in the covid period. … There was a lot of apprehension in May about what the summer will be … and we’ve probably seen more economic activity and more visitation than we imagined.
“It’s another sign that this community has constantly demonstrated. I can go back to the mining days or the closing of the mine or the life of the ski area. This summer has been proof of it. The winter, you know, there’s lots of questions. I would tell people that based on the community’s track record and the ski area’s track record; it’s going to be OK. Everybody’s agile. We’ll work through it. The key is everybody keep talking. Don’t be afraid of new ideas and new ways of doing things.”
Like a Jedi, he offered reassurance based on the patterns of the past.
“It’s one of those things that we’ll all look back on and remember and know that, again, as a community that we stepped up and addressed it head on, worked through that and came out stronger on the other side.”
At this point in his life, Jensen isn’t necessarily searching for another high-profile job, but given his extensive knowledge of the industry, he’s enjoyed being “more of a coach than a player” the later he’s gotten into his career, and would welcome a consulting opportunity if it came along.
“I love to see businesses grow. It’s actually satisfying,” he said. “ … We’re all made of different experiences. As you go through life you experience different things, and I feel like I was able to share, for me, 40 years of experiences in the sport and business of skiing with not just the team at Telluride Ski & golf, but with the business owners and communities.”
Jensen doesn’t know for certain what’s going to come next, but he’s sure that he’ll be on the mountain this winter.
“For me looking back after 47 years, I think the biggest thing I’m saying is take advantage of the gift of time. I don’t what that’s going to mean. Some of it is going to be fun,” he said. “ … I’m not a desert guy, and I’m not an island guy. I’m a mountain guy. I’m looking forward to getting some days in Telluride this winter.”
Before officially ending the interview, he added, “I would just say thank you. I feel that my time here was a gift for me and for Cheryl and I. I feel like I was able to become part of this community and that’s something I want to continue. I’m going to be around.”
