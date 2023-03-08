The Telluride Historical Museum had a successful 2022, especially after the ups and down of the pandemic, executive director Kiernan Lannon shared during his annual report at Tuesday’s Telluride Town Council meeting at Rebekah Hall.
“After two years marked by uncertainty and adjustments in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2022 brought stability and growth to the Museum. For the first time since 2019, THM did not experience any significant changes in staff for the balance of the year. Similarly, the Museum was able to host the vast majority of typical array of program and event offerings, including its open-house reception to unveil its new annual exhibit, ‘The Long Run: 50 Years of the Telluride Ski Area,’ and the return of its dinner party summer Fundraiser,” he wrote in the report that was shared with council members. “This emerging sense of normalcy likely contributed to small increases in visitation numbers, admission income, and membership revenue as compared to the prior two years, though the broader struggles of the regional and national tourism sectors likely played a role in these key line items falling short of budgeted expectations. That said, the shortfalls with regard to admission and membership revenue were largely offset by the Museum experiencing record levels of donations and gift shop sales.”
Total contributions in 2022 were $101,034, Lannon shared, which is the most the museum has received in the past five years. As for visitation, 6,520 people stopped by the former miners’ hospital on Gregory Avenue. While that is a healthy number, and 400 more than last year, it is still less than pre-pandemic totals. Lannon explained the nonprofit is still experiencing lingering impacts of the pandemic, but he believes 2023 will be a strong year.
“I am not saying that I'm willing to bet my mid-life crisis ponytail on this, but I do believe we're going to bounce back very strongly this year,” he said, keeping the mood light-hearted.
As part of the report Tuesday, Lannon also shared some nice notes from visitors who shared their thoughts about the museum on Tripadvisor. With the help of ChatGPT, the reviews were rewritten in the style of literary legends, like Shakespeare, before being presented to council.
“In yon place, where nature’s splendor reigns, it’s seems a curious thing to seek a hall. But once thou know’st the story of the lanes, thy heart may find the museum quite enthrall. The artifacts on display, a wonderous sight, carefully chosen, with a learned hand. The past brought forth, a shining beacon bright, to help thee understand this cherished land,” one review read.
Such sentiments are indicative that the “vibes” are good at the museum, which is most likely also the reason why so many of the programs were well received throughout the past year.
“Probably the best new program that we introduced was our dog museum. We all love dogs inside the museum, but we've gotten some complaints from dogs that they feel kind of left out. So we did this outdoor exhibit complete with smell station so they could smell their history,” Lannon shared. “Additionally, we had some successful programs, especially our Fireside Chats program, which had a lot to do with the history of the ski area. Then probably the other really great program we had was our Haunted Hospital, which we brought back this year.”
Some projects that have been in the works recently include translating the audio tour into Spanish, IT upgrades, moving the museum’s collection from Montrose to a closer storage facility in Ilium and creating trailside interpretive panels. Lannon also explained that this year’s annual exhibit will focus on Telluride’s festival history.
Council member Adrienne Christy, who is also former museum employee, commended Lannon for his ongoing efforts, particularly moving the museum’s archives closer to town.
“I'll just say as the board liaison for the museum, it's my pleasure to serve on the museum board,” she said.
For more about the museum, which closes April 1 for offseason, visit telluridemuseum.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.