The San Miguel County Public Health Department confirmed and announced two positive COVID-19 cases within the Telluride School District Thursday afternoon, according to a news release. The students, in grades 9 and 12, are from the same household and attend Telluride High School. They're in isolation, and public health officials are working with the school to determine close contacts and next steps.
The two students did attend school on October 22 and 23. Those determined to be close contacts, including classroom and work groups in contact for 15 minutes or longer, will be contacted by public health for testing and quarantine guidance. At this time, no additional cases have been confirmed. Telluride High School is working with public health to ensure all proper safety measures are being taken to keep the remaining students, teachers and staff healthy.
“We have been working with the schools and preparing for different scenarios for some time, and are currently putting these plans to action for our first reported school case,” said public health director Grace Franklin. “The health and safety of our students, staff and community are of utmost importance.”
Parents are encouraged to be especially aware of their children’s health by monitoring for symptoms and doing frequent temperature checks. Symptoms include loss of taste or smell, fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, headache, sore throat, muscle or body aches, congestion or runny nose, fatigue, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea. Students exhibiting two or more symptoms should isolate immediately. If symptoms don’t resolve within 24 hours, an appointment should be scheduled with the student’s primary care provider.
As a result of the two positive cases, Telluride High School closed Thursday at noon with a full dismissal to remote learning while contact tracing commences. The earliest the school will reopen to hybrid learning is Monday, though that is not guaranteed, according to the release.
"We have prepared for this over the last many months and are working closely with public health, our students and their families to take the proper steps toward containment," superintendent John Pandolfo said.
