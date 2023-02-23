A dramatic winter storm moved across the state Wednesday, dumping around 20 inches of snow on the mountains around Telluride, bringing February snow totals to 36 inches so far, after a record-breaking 69 inches fell in January. Gusty winds made visibility impossible at times, especially on surrounding mesas, causing vehicle accidents and prompting numerous road closures throughout the day. Both the Telluride School District and the Telluride Mountain School canceled classes Wednesday. Town and county offices were also closed. Telski closed access to all terrain at 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
“The number one focus at Telluride Ski Resort is the safety of our guests and staff,” said Telski Vice President of Sales and Marketing Patrick Latcham.
“To ensure safety, we had to close several lifts and shut down the mountain early on Wednesday, a decision we don’t take lightly.”
Latcham reported that winds were gusting at 70 mph on Gold Hill on Wednesday. Lifts 6 and 12-15 were closed all day, while Lift 11 was closed after two hours due to deteriorating conditions. Gondola operators proactively slowed speeds by 25 percent as a precaution for passenger safety.
As the day progressed, conditions became progressively more severe so that the end-of-day sweep of the mountain took longer than usual, helping to prompt the early closure.
“The decision to close early was also made with the safety of our commuting staff in mind and to allow our team the ability to make their drive home during daylight hours,” Latcham added. “While it’s not common for us to close the resort due to weather, we did encounter similar conditions over the last two winters that required us to close all lifts due to wind.”
Susan Lilly, public information officer for the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office, explained that there was “a lot of chaos” across local highways and roads during Wednesday’s storm. Lizard Head Pass, between Trout Lake and Rico, was closed until 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning with highways 62 and 145 also experiencing intermittent closures due to motor vehicle accidents with complete whiteout conditions on Dallas Divide.
“We had a dozen peace officers, including the sheriff and undersheriff, managing the roadways with their overhead emergency lights on for safety because the visibility was so poor,” Lily recounted. “There were approximately nine vehicle slide-offs across the area, including an 18-wheeler slide-off in Placerville. We also had a snowplow that got stuck on Highway 145 between the junction and Norwood, and another snowplow hit that snowplow, so that we had to close the top of Norwood Hill to the junction to clear the accident.”
A level four (out of five) avalanche warning was issued through Thursday for high avalanche danger in the mountains around Telluride. Considerable avalanche danger exists through today (Friday), possibly extending into the weekend. According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center in Denver (CAIC), storm slab avalanches release naturally during snowstorms and can be triggered for a few days after a storm ends. They often release at or below the trigger point and are widespread throughout the terrain so it’s important for snow enthusiasts to wait for storm snow to stabilize before heading out into the backcountry.
“The weather is easing back and the new snow fall and the new load is getting a little bit of time so we expect the avalanche danger to decrease slightly into the considerable range today (Friday),” reported Ethan Greene, a forecaster from CAIC. “Which is still a really dangerous period because it’s when we see most fatal accidents. When the storm has passed and it’s not snowing and blowing, the avalanche danger may not be as apparent but it’s still easy to trigger dangerous avalanches. Snow enthusiasts shouldn’t let their guard down.”
With unsettled weather scheduled for the coming week, Greene expected the avalanche danger to remain elevated.
“There are conditions conducive for natural and human-caused slides across our region,” Lilly cautioned. “Don’t ski or board Bear Creek, it’s not a good time. It’s not wise to be in the backcountry at all during this time. If you go, be prepared to spend the night out there by yourself or have something worse happen to you.”
Mark Miller, a forecaster with the National Weather Service office in Grand Junction, anticipated that snow should taper off today (Friday) and conditions should gradually improve, especially this afternoon. Saturday, he said, looks pretty good as well, nice and dry with temperatures warming up a bit compared to the cold, windy weather of recent days.
“But then we’re looking at another system coming down the pipeline with mountain snow starting Sunday, which will be a pretty quick mover and not too impactful with snowfall, maybe 1-3 inches, possibly 4-5 up at the higher elevations,” he reported. “And mostly out of the way by Monday with lingering light snow Monday morning.”
Overall, he said, next week is also looking pretty active weather-wise with a system arriving Tuesday, followed by yet another system on Wednesday into Thursday, drying out again by next Friday.
