Don’t let the ho-ho-ho fool you. Being Santa is serious business. Santa Clauses in big cities compete ferociously for jobs playing the Big Guy, and many have essentially turned pro, relying on agents to arrange the best gigs for top dollar.
As blogger Zachary Crockett wrote on The Hustle website last year, “Beneath its wholesome exterior, the professional Santa business is a complex, occasionally cutthroat industry, where top performers are sought after much like professional athletes.”
Santa suits — good ones — can cost upwards of $800, and that doesn’t include boots and a leather belt with a buckle. Add at least $400 for those items. Pro Santas even recommend having a backup suit just in case wee ones wee. On top of that, beard grooming (many men bleach their beards to silvery perfection) and dry cleaning costs run from $50 to $200.
And while Santas can haul in anywhere from $5,000 to $20,000 annually, the real payoff has nothing to do with what ends up in the bank. For Santas who, as pro Santa Rick Rosenthal said, “… have a heart to be Santa,” it’s the interactions with the kids who line up each holiday season to stammer out their Christmas wish lists to the mythical man who circumnavigates the planet on Christmas Eve, stuffing stockings and leaving glittering presents under the tree. Rosenthal, who is based in Atlanta, Georgia, is a year-round Santa and said he’s “comfortable,” but it’s not about the money. “If you go into playing Santa for the money, don’t bother. You’re not going to make a lot of money. It’s not what Santa’s about,” he told CNBC’s Megan Leonhardt.
Telluride is fortunate to have a few local men who willingly sign up for what is a demanding gig. It requires dedication, compassion, being able to think fast on one’s feet and the ability to never, ever break character. Local Santas are definitely not in it for the money and generally only work a few gigs each around the holiday season.
Patrick Dasaro has been posing for photos and asking children if they’ve been naughty or nice for 11 years at U.S. Bank for Noel Night. He’s also picked up the Mountain Munchkins Family Date Night fundraiser gig for the past three years. Dasaro, who works for the Town of Mountain Village in the accounting department, said he truly enjoys the holidays, and being Santa is a natural extension of his delight in the season.
“I like the spirit of Santa Claus and the kind, generous nature he represents,” Dasaro said. “And when I am playing Santa and I see a child I know and use their name, they act so surprised and you can tell they believe. I have been told by parents afterwards, that they know Santa is real because, ‘How could he know who I am?’”
Local attorney Daniel Zemke is mostly retired from the red-suit biz these days, but will don the garb for special occasions. Zemke worked Mountain Village’s Jingle Jam for about five years, and last year worked the Telluride Association of Realtors’ holiday party. Like Dasaro, Zemke works to convince his young visitors he’s the real deal, right down to an expensive, imported white beard and his own Santa suit.
“The most fun part is imparting the magic,” he said. “That’s the trick.”
Don’t think for a minute the man holding child after child on his lap isn’t working hard.
“It’s tough,” Zemke said. “You’re in a chair for hours on end and in character all the time.”
Dasaro loves when eager kids jump up on his lap, deliver big hugs and “start listing all the toys they want. That always makes me smile. I have had kids a little as two years old up to high school-age kids come right up and give me a hug.”
His gifts are put to the test when he interacts with the not-so-willing child. He has tricks for putting scared or cranky kids at ease.
“It helps if I know their name then they don't seem so intimidated,” Dasaro said. “But I also ask for a high five or a knuckle bump, then sometimes they are willing to sit on Santa's lap for the photo. Or if they have an older sibling I let them sit on my lap first and they help to get the younger one comfortable. But sometimes a parent walks right up and drops a kid on your lap whether they like it or not. All you can do then is hold on and hope you don't drop them. It still makes for a great photo.”
In a holiday season filled with glittering moments and winter magic, Telluride Santas have some special moments that resonate with them for years. Zemke recalled the time a child with a learning disability shyly approached him. He had some inside info on the child, as she was a friend’s niece.
“I said, ‘I know you’re from California,’ and her eyes got big,” Zemke remembered. “She was so convinced. To see her so believe. That was good. You could tell you delivered.”
Rich “Big Daddy” Estes teams up with his wife Keri Harwell to greet children as Mr. and Mrs. Claus at Alpine Bank on Noel Night. It’s a “job” he’s had for 15 years. When the position opened up, he and Keri “got good outfits” and took up their holiday roles with glee. For Estes, being Santa is a natural extension of his love for kids. The Western Slope native (Estes works for the Town of Telluride’s public works department) has stepkids, but never fathered any of his own. So not only during the holidays when he and Mrs. Claus suit up, he assumes one of his favorite roles as someone kids can trust, and more than that, someone who’s got their backs.
“I would give up my life for any kid,” Estes said. “I dig kids. I want to be their protector. I adore them. I guess I have a soft spot for them.”
When it comes to fussy or shy kids, Estes said Mrs. Claus has the magic touch and is adept at soothing little ones with trepidations.
“It’s a mother thing, I guess,” Estes said with a laugh.
One of his favorite kiddos who’s visited for a few years running, he said, patiently stands in line, dressed to the nines in a tie and a vest.
“He’s all dressed up. He’s all business,” Estes said. “He hands me the list, hops on my lap and hugs me and says ‘I love you,’ hops down and that’s it. He’s very cute. I get a kick out of that dude.”
Dasaro finds some of the things children have on their list quite amusing.
“Sports cars like a Lamborghini or Bugatti, not a toy, but the real thing,” he said. “I even had a little boy ask for a big diamond.”
Local Santas like Dasaro typically volunteer their time to Telluride’s youngest believers, but if they’re paid, they “pay it forward,” Estes said, and donate it to a charitable cause. The Esteses have donated to area causes like Telluride Avalanche Dogs, Angel Baskets or whichever cause Harwell chooses in any given year. Zemke, too, donates his stipend.
“You’re creating magic,” he said. “I just turn around and donate to a local charity.”
For local Santas, it’s a job that only rolls around once a year, but it’s something they all look forward to year-round. It’s good work that goes straight to the heart of the season.
“I hope I get to do it for the rest of my life,” Estes said.
