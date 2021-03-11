The Society Turn proposed development project on 20 acres of land just west of the roundabout succeeded in navigating the first step of a five-step process as it received unanimous, though conditional, approval after an hour-and-a-half deliberation by the San Miguel County Planning Commission (CPC).
Of greatest concern for CPC members were matters of density, traffic and visual issues, a proposed hotel, and where affordable housing would be located on the 20-acre site.
As commission member Toby Brown stated, “It’s certainly an imperfect project.”
But the aspect that made it worthy of approval, Brown said, are the major donations of land for a medical center and for expansion of the Telluride Wastewater Treatment Plant, as well as dedication of open space to the county.
“It delivers some community benefits that are extraordinary, so that definitely colors my thinking,” he continued.
Brown also said that though he was sensitive to visual issues brought up by some members of the public and others on the CPC, the site was already impacted.
“I spent a fair amount of time on that site riding my bike, and I've driven by it for 30 years now, and the notion that it's a pristine entryway to our valley to me is bordering on silly,” he said. “It has a wastewater treatment plant. It has a San Miguel Power substation, a gas facility. It's literally is the bowels of the valley. And so the notion that we're protecting something is to me really far-fetched.”
CPC member Joss Lifton-Zoline tussled with the hotel, density issues and concurrent traffic loads, and asked for concessions from the applicant, Genesee Properties, represented by local attorney Tom Kennedy.
“From what I can see, lodging uses kind of water and energy at higher rates than commercial and residential development typically does,” she said during board deliberations. “And it also generates less affordable housing in our code the way it stands. So those are kind of my thoughts on the lodging. I definitely want to make this work. I want the medical center there. I am the parent of a four-year-old who had to be Flight for Life-ed out of here. I totally get it, but I think this is a partnership and that means there needs to be a little bit of give and take on both sides. And so we have to be able to talk about the actual size and the actual impacts and see if there's a little bit of room to negotiate.”
Earlier in the meeting, Kennedy stated his client would not be amenable to a reduction in density, responding to Lifton-Zoline’s question about variances in the site’s setbacks.
“I'm curious if there were no variances granted for the setbacks,” she asked. “And so the whole plan had to shrink accordingly to fit on the parcel with the setbacks, as they stand without variances. What would the reduction in overall square footage for the project be.”
“I don't think we did that calculation because that effectively extends well into the parcel,” Kennedy said. “And, frankly, if that's what the standard was and there weren't any waivers or variances available, we would be talking about a lawsuit because you effectively would have eliminated development of the property.”
Of the nearly 20 acres, 38 percent is proposed for private development. The new med center would occupy 13 percent and the wastewater treatment plant dedication would be 8 percent. Open space is slated for 10 percent, while the county would receive dedications of land totaling 19 percent of the site. The developer has pointed to a hotel as being a key component to the project’s economic viability.
CPC member Pam Hall joined the chorus of her colleagues concerned about a hotel as part of the development proposal and also questioned the wisdom of allowing dogs there.
“On a personal note, I still am very concerned about dogs,” Hall said. “If we've got 88 units-plus, many more possibly, that's a lot of a lot of animals that are going to be very close to the Valley Floor, which has a conservation easement on it. That's no dogs, and the Keystone Gorge property that has a conservation easement on it, and the fact that the county just doesn't want to, or is reluctant to manage the permits for emotional support animals, it still seems like a way to manage and restrict the quantities.”
For CPC chair Lee Taylor, the project’s requested 25-year vesting right seemed generous.
“I don't really want to sign on for a 25-year vesting period,” Taylor said. “I understand the applicant’s math, but I'd like to see it be something other than that.”
Though CPC member Matt Bayma agreed with Taylor, he pointed out the overall community benefits of the development proposal.
“It’s a big ask,” Bayma said. “Asking for high density and a long time to do it. But there’s a lot being given here.”
For commission member Ian Bald, the threat from the developer of lawyering up stuck.
“We’re going to go to our lawyers if we don’t get what we want in terms of setbacks,” Bald said. “I can see the setbacks being very crucial, but did they really expect to get 334,868 square feet of usable land … there must be some wiggle room.”
The CPC eventually made a unanimous recommendation to approve the project with several conditions: provide an alternate land use plan that eliminates uses and provides a comparable substitute use; required a site walk with story poles showing a fourth floor at the preliminary PUD stage; provide greater detail regarding development standards potential affordable housing and possible relocation of that housing further from the Highway 145; address community concerns in regards to housing and sight corridors; and recommendation of a reduction of total square footage.
The Board of County Commissioners will next consider the CPC recommendation, the second step in the five-step review process. That meeting has not yet been scheduled.
To view the project proposal, visit societyturn.info.
