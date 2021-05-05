Trivia question: Who is known affectionately as “the King of Telluride?” If you guessed Sam Bush, legendary mandolinist, fiddle shredder and notorious howler at the moon, you win! After more than a year without the strains of live music floating through the pure mountain air of Telluride Town Park, Telluride’s favorite bluegrass monarch will return to shred some strings for fans at the 47th annual Telluride Bluegrass Festival. This year, the festival will extend over two weekends in June to offer maximum bluegrass enjoyment, while adhering to capacity limitations and social distancing requirements.
The first weekend will run from June 11-13 with music beginning at 3 p.m. and running through 10:30 p.m. each day. Planet Bluegrass, the Lyons-based organization that hosts several music festivals and camps throughout the state, announced the lineup for both weekends on today (Wednesday). The first weekend boasts a stacked roster featuring not only the Sam Bush Band, but also country star and local resident Dierks Bentley, along with Greensky Bluegrass, the Infamous Stringdusters, Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn, and the Punch Brothers. Additional acts include Sarah Jarosz, the Tim O’Brien Band, Chris Thile, Hawktail, Shook Twins and Bowregard.
The second weekend occupies the fest’s traditional window over the weekend closest to summer solstice June 17-20, with the same daily time schedule as the previous weekend. The four-day run includes the bluegrass all-stars of the Telluride House Band and the Sam Bush Band, along with the legendary singer-songwriter Emmylou Harris, jamgrass favorite Leftover Salmon, the suit-and-tie sporting greats of the Del McCoury Band, and folk duo Watchhouse (formerly known as Mandolin Orange). Fans can also turn out for the music of Peter Rowan, the Jerry Douglas Band, Yonder Mountain String Band, Edgar and George Meyer, Sierra Hull, and Crooked Still. More is yet to be announced for the second weekend’s lineup.
“Just seeing live music back in the park, being back in the space with friends, is going to be amazing,” said Tom Nading, co-owner of Telluride Music Company, which will host the in-person sale for the tickets reserved for San Miguel County locals. “It’s above and beyond my favorite music venue, and we’re just so excited to have it back.”
While the festival will be revived from its fallow year with the prodigious wailing of fiddles and picking of banjos, not to mention the unbridled boogying of rainbow-garbed festivarians, things will look a little different this year. Festival organizers are planning for a capacity limit of 2,500 people each weekend, with the festival grounds divided into 12-foot-by-12-foot “corrals” of 10 people each to maintain socially distanced pods. Tickets will be sold for each weekend in its entirety ― no day passes ― and by the corral. That means a little organization will be necessary among those who wish to attend, with a corral for the first weekend going for $3,000 and $4,000 for the second weekend. That breaks down to $100 per person per day for each weekend, respectively, and one person from each corral must purchase the 10-person corral as a whole unit.
“Talk to your friends and get organized,” advised Nading, adding that he anticipates a smooth local sale lasting perhaps a couple of days with no need for would-be ticket buyers to panic. “At the end of the day it will be some much-needed live music. Don’t let the process stress you out.”
Planet Bluegrass starts online ticket sales for the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. Additionally, an in-person ticket sale reserved for San Miguel County residents only will begin at 10 a.m. on May 19 at the Telluride Music Company. The local sale will offer 50 corrals ―500 people ― for each weekend. Corral purchasers must show proof of residency.
Meanwhile, festival organizers have acknowledged the fluid reality of planning for a large music festival during the COVID-19 pandemic, and noted that while loosening state and county restrictions have the potential to alter festival restrictions, they aren’t counting on it this late in the game. Any changes would be predicated on approval by local authorities.
“It is a possibility, but at this late notice it doesn’t feel very likely,” Grace Barrett, communications coordinator for Planet Bluegrass, said of the likelihood of being able to increase capacity or do away with plans for social distancing.
“If it became possible and the town were open to it, we would love to safely increase capacity, but we’re not positive that will be the reality for us,” she said.
Telluride Bluegrass Festival staples like dance parties en masse, late-night jams in the campgrounds and Night Grass shows are still in the works, as festival organizers hash out the details of how to offer as much of the typical Bluegrass experience as possible while adhering to public health regulations. Ten-person pods, Barrett said, won’t be expected to remain exclusively in their original corral, with some flexibility permitting festivarians to intermingle with other friends. Masks may be removed inside corrals, but must be donned when venturing out of the corral.
“We understand that it’s a lot to ask people to stay inside of a 12-by-12, roped-off space all day,” Barrett said. “There’s flexibility in that, while also understanding that we want to put health and safety first. Safety is the number one priority.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.