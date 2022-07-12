The Telluride Open Space Committee continues to focus on the Bear Creek Preserve area. While the closing of several unofficial social trails to the lower area has been one of the most important efforts, new signage and an updated kiosk are also part of the plans. The committee took up that discussion during Monday afternoon’s meeting.
“The main entry sign has been refurbished, and it looks great. And new metal placards have been attached to the sign which match the old ones,” town program director Lance McDonald said, adding additional signs and holders are in the works as well, including at the kiosk not far from the trailhead off of South Pine Street. “ … We should also talk a little bit about what the committee would like to see in terms of exact wording, or just get some very clear direction on what goes into the kiosk, and those types of things.”
Talks Monday centered around e-bike and motorized vehicles signage, particularly whether to feature a sign for both or not. Most e-bikes are not necessarily motorized. Plus, as McDonald pointed out, there isn’t a problem with people riding trail motorcycles up Bear Creek.
Dog waste and communicating the importance of leave no trace was also part of the discussion. Town officials are aware that such waste piles up in other areas, particularly on the river trail, and Bear Creek is no different.
“That’s kind of an issue like the carving of trees, right? It is kind of a new one. But that's an important thing as well. And again, we have two places to communicate information to folks. One is at the main entry sign at Pine Street, and the other is at the kiosk. And the third place we have also discussed taking out your dog waste could actually be at the at the bag station. I mean, it doesn't have to be the only place, but you should definitely be clear there,” McDonald said.
Committee member Luke LaFemina spoke to how many doggie bags he sees along the trail, which is always disappointing.
“I think this is probably the most necessary to be redundant, in my opinion, just from personal use on that trail,” he said. “There's just like, up and down that trail, there's just poop bags all along the trail. And there will be nobody on the trail. I'll come down that trail and there won't be a single person on it. I'm like, ‘Oh, you were going to get this on your way out, but you chose not to?’”
Signage could be placed at the Firecracker Hill and Wasatch Trail entry points as well. The committee will also be working with a graphic designer on the messaging and the signs themselves. A new map for the kiosk is in the works, too.
McDonald also shared an update regarding Bear Creek usage and camping during June’s Telluride Bluegrass Festival.
“Bluegrass was great. They actually had a meeting with us on Thursday, the day the festival started, and we walked through Bear Creek to see how campers were utilizing the area. And my takeaways from that were, they were respecting the closures that we've established very well. But that we should be taking into consideration not allowing camping in wetland areas, or even areas that are immediately adjacent to wetland areas such as the Bear Creek area,” he said.
“There are some areas that we might be able to come up with some prescriptive things that say that we're not going to allow camping in other areas where there are, say, small aspen trees that are trying to establish and things like that. So there might be some areas within those areas that we can identify with the camping. That said, I don't know how much that will affect camping capacity, because a lot of those little, small aspen areas, there wasn't a lot of camping happening. It's more of just trying to protect them from being trampled and even camped on.”
