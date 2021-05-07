SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
APRIL 26
ROSETTA STONED: A deputy was dispatched to assist Telluride marshals with translation for a drug offence.
APRIL 27
MENTAL HEALTH CALL: A distraught party at the clinic in Norwood was referred to mental health services.
CIVIL STANDBY: A deputy stood by while one half of a former couple collected belongings from the other half’s residence.
APRIL 28
BAD NEWS IN AISLE 5: A Montrose man was arrested for possession of a schedule II drug (meth) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The young men involved were contacted initially for shoplifting from Clark’s Market in Norwood. One was found to have active warrants out of Montrose and the drugs were found during a search incident to arrest.
APRIL 29
HE WENT THATAWAY: A report of a stolen truck was made on Wright's Mesa. Deputies investigated the incident and the vehicle was eventually located north of Gateway on Highway 141 by Colorado State Patrol. One male suspect is in custody and is the same as the suspect in an earlier trespass call at that residence.
THREATENING: In the course of a dispute with a neighbor, a male discharged a firearm in the air. He was taken into custody for his actions.
MAY 2
PULL UP STAKES: A citizen requested more frequent patrols in the Deep Creek trailhead area as a result of increased car camping.
CONEHEAD IN A CONE ZONE: A vehicle that nearly hit a utility worker alongside the road near Norwood Hill could not be located.
SO NOTED: An unoccupied, disabled vehicle bore a note reading that the car had broken down and would be removed.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
APRIL 19
I LIVE HERE, TOO: A bear was reported in the area of Black Bear Road.
APRIL 20
FALSEHOODS: Unfounded burglary and fire alarms kept officers hopping.
APRIL 21
BIG LIES: Unfounded burglary alarm.
APRIL 22
DON’T LET THE DOOR … : A disorderly and intoxicated patron left the bar before officers arrived.
APRIL 23
TRICKSTER: An early morning visit by a coyote on Colorado Avenue was reported by Acme Explosives.
APRIL 24
EVIDENCE: A report of loud party near the woods turned up only a couch and a makeshift beer pong table.
APRIL 26
FEELING LUCKY: There were no injuries in a three-car accident on the Spur at the Shell station.
SEPARATE CORNERS: Response to a disturbance call resulted in parties being separated for the night.
APRIL 28
FLORAL DEPLORABLE: A vase and flowers were stolen from Colorado Avenue.
APRIL 29
VEHICLE ACCIDENT: A rollover accident resulted in minor injuries.
MAY 4
ONCE BITTEN: Officers responded to the Telluride clinic for a report of a dog bite.
