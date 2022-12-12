San Miguel County Coroner Emil Sante reported that Thursday night at about 8:50 p.m., long-time local Pamela Simms, 56, died in a single-vehicle accident.
According to Sante’s report, Simms, of both Norwood and Telluride, appeared to have lost control of her vehicle just past the Norwood Bridge at mile marker 96.3 going up Norwood Hill.
“The vehicle went over the edge and into the San Miguel River, rolling multiple times and landing in the river on its right side,” Sante said.
Simms was found by emergency personnel deceased, though her dog, Lilly, survived the crash.
Simms is survived by her daughter Sophia, son Oscar, sisters Cindy and Wendy, and father Keith.
This case is under investigation.
