If there’s an opportunity to improve the county’s testing abilities for the COVID-19 virus, the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners (BOCC), is keen to explore it. And, that opportunity has presented itself to county officials at the board’s Wednesday meeting, including health director Grace Franklin, who proposed the acquisition of at least one new machine that provides a fast turnaround time for results and is touted for its accuracy.
Testing, Franklin explained, is an ongoing issue.
“It’s a struggle to get high quality testing with a quick turnaround,” she told the board.
The new machine, manufactured by the health technology company Abbot, costs $5,000, with another $1,000 for 24 tests. The test is called the BinaxNOW test, a credit card-sized test that detects the viral protein associated with the novel coronavirus. Its advantage is that it doesn’t require a lab for processing, such as the PCR test. A health care worker takes a sample swab from just inside the nostril and applies it inside the test card where it reacts with chemicals. A positive or negative result is available within 15 minutes. According to a Sept. 1 article in MarketWatch, the machine provides, “critical capacity to an overstretched testing system.”
Also,study test results hew to the accuracy of PCR testing for 97.1 percent for COVID-19 positive cases and 98.5 percent for COVID-19 negative cases, though the test group was only 102. The FDA is conducting ongoing monitoring.
Franklin said that it would be wise to decide and order quickly, as demand for the machines is already on the rise in Colorado. The county has grant money available for the purchase of a machine.
“If we want it for the ski season, we should jump on it,” agreed BOCC Chair Hilary Cooper. “It will improve the chances of us staying open.”
As of press time Thursday afternoon, the county sits at 90 cases, with no active cases. The most recent case was a non-resident, 57-year-old male.
Telski officials Jeff Proteau and Matthew Thomas were in attendance at the county’s Zoom meeting Wednesday. Thomas noted the machine’s promise, but said the purchase of one for Telski use would be a decision made after discussion with other Telski officials.
“If it’s a solid opportunity for testing, we’re interested,” he said. “We have an open mind on it.”
In other county health news, county manager Mike Bordogna noted current state COVID-19 statistics, which include 70,000 positive cases and 2,000 deaths.
“It’s a sad milestone,” Bordogna said.
But, as Franklin reported, “we’re doing really great as a county.” In fact, according to a recent county news release, San Miguel County is ranked 10th in a U.S News and World Report titled “The top 10 Healthiest Communities in the United States.” The rankings measure crucial health-related components with the aim of empowering citizens, health care leaders and officials to make decisions about policies and practices that can improve health and outcomes for all. San Miguel County ranked high in population health, education and environment.
“We are honored to be recognized as one of the country’s healthiest counties, and applaud our community for their sustained efforts in achieving this status,” said Franklin in the news release. “Continued collaboration will lead to further success. Especially through the pandemic, we urge our citizens to remain focused on best practices.”
Statewide, there was an increase in COVID-19-related hospitalizations following the July 4 holiday weekend, with a similar uptick expected imminently, a few weeks after the Labor Day holiday.
In other county news, commissioners Cooper, Lance Waring and Kris Holstrom, in keeping with a focus on retaining as much employee housing in the county as possible, denied an Aldasoro property owner’s request to lift the deed restriction from that property’s accessory dwelling unit (ADU). According to the county’s land use code, all ADUs must be deed restricted. The buy-out for property owners wishing to revert their ADUs to the free market is $8,075.11, a sum the current owner, Betty Nowlin, was willing to pay. County statute allows discretion on the part of the BOCC to lift those restrictions. In the unanimous vote to deny lifting the deed restriction, Cooper stated she was unwilling to reduce housing opportunities for local workers.
“I’m not wanting to compound the problem,” she said.
Finally, Bordogna told the board that county treasurer Jan Stout had announced her retirement, effective the end of this year. The commissioners are now charged with appointing her replacement, a pick that will fill out the final two years of her term. Stout was first elected in 2007.
