I’ve been vaccinated against COVID. I am one of the few who still masks indoors.
One benefit of my isolation over the past couple of years is that I haven’t been sick; no sniffles, no flu, no nothing.
I’ve been lucky indeed, until I caught a virus.
Not “the” virus; a virus: A bad stomach bug. It turns out with all the common-sense precautions I believed I’d been taking, I may not have been taking enough.
Jeffrey Kocher, M.D., an infectious disease specialist and a resident of Mountain Village, has been a consultant to the San Miguel County Public Health Department over the past two-and-a-half years. He writes about viruses, and how to think about them, in plain English, in a free newsletter on Substack titled “Clear and Present Thinking” (visit tinyurl.com/45u4273x to sign up).
“Masking will primarily protect you from respiratory viruses,” Kocher told me. But what I had was a stomach virus, better known as gastroenteritis.
“There are millions of viruses, but we almost never diagnose them for something like gastroenteritis, unless it’s something like Norovirus, which is highly infectious and causes pretty large outbreaks, such as on cruise ships or in a day care center,” Kocher explained. “As to why one person gets it and another doesn’t, it’s possible that you were exposed to more of it than your husband” (on, perhaps, the foil that covered a take-out Mexican food meal we recently shared).
“Different people also have different sensitivities to different viruses,” Kocher added. “Some can better ward off one virus, compared to another. There’s no shame in this, and it doesn’t mean one person’s immune system is ‘stronger’ than someone else’s. For example, we know there have been very young people who’ve been felled by COVID-19, with no prior history in their lives of any disease or any susceptibility.”
Increasingly, we are gathering and moving back to a new normal.
“People are back to pre-COVID life,” Mike Bordogna, San Miguel County’s manager, said. “I think we all kind of have ‘Caution fatigue.’ It would take another COVID-level epidemic to make any change in people’s psyches at this point. In my observation, people are going about their daily lives. We also recognize the social impacts and the mental-health impacts that can come from how disconnected we’ve all been.” In short, “people are tired of being tired, and wanting to connect.”
How to stay healthy as we come back together? It can be helpful to watch regional county websites: the San Miguel County, Ouray County and Mesa County public health dashboards, for example, all offer different information about vaccine clinics, testing and more. Mesa County, for example, includes a list of illnesses its health team is currently tracking on a page called “What’s Going Around” (in addition to COVID-19 and Monkeypox, Campylobacter, Giardia, Hantavirus, Whooping Cough, Rotavirus and Tickborne Disease are currently in the bullseye).
“I subscribe to Dr. Kocher’s email,” Bordogna said. “It’s always great for an outside perspective.”
Kocher offered some perspective about the two most well-known viruses out there right now.
“At this point,” with the advent of vaccines, and antiviral treatments, “the only people who are vaccinated who are getting severe disease, or are dying, from COVID are the severely immuncompromised people and the elderly,” he said.
As for Monkeypox, “if you don’t fall into the Monkeypox demographic and you’re not highly promiscuous and having semi-anonymous sex with multiple partners, I would say your chances of dying of Monkeypox are roughly akin to dying from base-jumping in Kansas in July in a snowstorm. In other words, not to worry.”
He still takes common sense precautions, though. “Good-quality masks are highly efficient in minimizing your risk of COVID-19 and for that matter influenza, which is primarily spread by droplets” (as opposed to aerosols, like COVID-19). “The minute you take your mask off inside, to talk or to eat, the clock is ticking on defeating the purpose of the mask,” he added. “As far as protecting yourself from gastrointestinal viruses, which are primarily spread through contact from surfaces, and then from there into your mouth, or through food that has been contaminated after it’s cooked, the most important thing to do is wash your hands and use a lot of hand sanitizer. Remember that whenever you touch a surface in a public place, if there was a virus there from somewhere else, it’s now on your hands. These are things we can do.”
“And if you really wanted to protect yourself,” Kocher added, “you would have washed your hands after your removed the foil from your takeout taco.”
