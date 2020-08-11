Local officials convened Monday for one of their quarterly intergovernmental meetings, meetings that feature a veritable smorgasbord of an agenda. Monday’s topics ranged from housing to lodging, and from impacts posed by recreationists on a local trail to the possibility of testing human waste for COVID-19, among other topics.
In a measure of its success, the new Bridal Veil Creek Trail is seeing traffic few could have predicted. But with more area visitors longing for fresh air and the exertion of a good hike — with a waterfall reward — traffic and parking impacts in San Miguel County’s east end have been problematic.
Visitors and locals alike have descended on the trail, an approximately 2-mile roundtrip hike, which was opened for the season in late May. Built in partnership by the county, Telluride Mountain Club, the Town of Telluride and Idarado Mining Company, the trail was designed to provide pedestrians a safer way to access the iconic falls, rather than use the road.
“It makes it safer for the hikers, it makes it safer for the drivers, and it makes it safer for Idarado’s operations,” Telluride Mountain Club President Josh Borof told the Daily Planet in May.
And though pedestrians no longer have to compete with the dust and roar of motorized traffic to the falls, parking and congestion have become an issue. Accounts posted to social media depict dozens of cars lining the side of the road adjacent to the falls near the Idarado Mill.
Lance Waring, the district 2 county commissioner, has been part of a working group that has been eying the issue since early this year, a group that includes representatives from the towns of Mountain Village and Telluride, the US Forest Service, the county sheriff’s office and others. The group, Waring said after Monday’s meeting, was eyeing “transportation issues in that area, in particular.”
Armed with traffic counts from last summer, the group already knew it was a popular, heavily trafficked area. Its easy access to Colorado’s longest waterfall makes it a “must do” for visitors.
“Last year,” county manager Mike Bordogna told meeting attendees Monday, “there was a larger amount of traffic and the Bridal Veil trail has served to attract more visitors.”
Too few seasonal forest service ranger hires, a pandemic that has left people desperate to leave urban areas and the new trail caused, “a perfect storm of congestion.”
“We all know how people have increased their mobility,” Bordogna told the group.
And, while there was once a private shuttle service to ferry people to the falls area, that amenity has since evaporated.
Waring said the working group will meet again this fall to, “prepare for the coming season and chip away at congestion.” The solution could include shuttles, he said, though nothing concrete has yet been proposed.
Norwood District Ranger Megan Eno said her recreation rangers — just two of the usual six rangers were hired this summer — were “overwhelmed,” and that in addition to increased vehicle traffic, the forest service was also experiencing other “less desirable impacts.”
Telluride Mayor Pro Tem Todd Brown lamented the demise of the shuttle service, which aided in reducing vehicle counts at the end of the valley.
“How do we resurrect the idea of a shuttle,” he said. “(There needs to be an) attempt to intercept vehicle traffic and reduce parking congestion.”
In other intergovernmental meeting business, county public health director Grace Franklin presented the group with the possibility of drawing samples from the wastewater treatment plant to test for coronavirus levels in human waste. That kind of detection of the virus, which sheds in feces and is detectable in wastewater, could give public health officials another decision-making tool, she said.
“It’s a good tool to re-evaluate closures (and other public health orders),” Franklin said.
Samples can be taken at set intervals, though the sample area is confined to the eastern areas of the county that are served by Telluride’s wastewater treatment plant — Telluride, Mountain Village, Lawson Hill, Hillside, Eider Creek and Brown Homestead, and some areas of unincorporated San Miguel County. The sole company currently offering the testing service is BioBot, which provides data to clients that would show trends analysis, analysis of viral load, geographical and movement data, and other information.
Some at Monday’s meeting wondered if the data would be more predictive or simply be more useful for trend analysis. Franklin explained that once a baseline was established — a two-month timeframe — the results could be predictive. District 3 county commissioner Kris Holstrom was intrigued but said that test result turnaround was a “key piece of info.”
Calling the testing available to public health officials, a “rectal thermometer for the community,” Greg Craig urged officials to avail themselves of the service as soon as possible.
“I’ll pay for the first month if it will help you get off the dime,” Craig said.
The cost of each sample is $1,200 (with a discount for multiple samples) and no less than two samples a month to provide optimum data.
