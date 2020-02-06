When Butch Cassidy robbed what history has told us was his first bank right here in Telluride, he did what any thief trying to save his own skin would do — he ran. Butch ran because a posse was hot on his tail. On Saturday, the Telluride Nordic Association (TNA) is hosting its annual Butch Cassidy Ski Chase and Nordic Fun Day at Priest Lake, and while Nordic skiing enthusiasts won’t be chasing a notorious bank robber, they will be skiing for bragging rights.
The more than 40-year tradition (no one can quite remember exactly when the race began) includes a 1.5K, 2K, 5K and 15K race in both classic and skate divisions, as well as contests for kids. The event is family friendly, and there will be a delicious meal to keep skiers nourished and warm.
“There are fantastic conditions right now,” said Andrea Schlegel, TNA director. “I didn’t think we could ask for better conditions.”
The day begins with registration from 9-9:45 a.m. The entry fee is $20 for adults and $10 for kids 14 and under. Racers can find a downloadable PDF registration form at telluridenordic.com to help make the registration process go smoothly in the morning. A course map is included.
The first race is at 10 a.m., a 1.5K kid’s race. The 5K and 15K ski chases start at 10:30 a.m. The event is the third of four races in the Southwest Nordic Series.
The race is a fundraiser for TNA, which is responsible for much of the Nordic grooming in the area, according to Schlegel. The trails at Priest Lake and Trout Lake are TNA-maintained. The Town of Telluride grooms the Valley Floor trails.
Longtime Nordic ski instructor Ashley Boling can often be found at the Nordic center at Telluride Town Park, renting skis, handing out trail maps or on the groomed course, sharing his expert instruction on the art of Nordic skiing. He said the event is highly anticipated in the local Nordic community.
“The event is truly about camaraderie and celebrating skinny skiing with friends,” he said.
He won’t be racing this year, but instead can be found at the Nordic center on Saturday. The Nordic center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily for as long as there’s skiable snow.
The Butch Cassidy event is popular, typically attracting numerous enthusiastic adults and youth racers.
“There are typically 30-50 racers, and this year, we are expecting at least 20 kids to race,” Schlegel said. “There will be some participants who take racing very seriously, but many of the participants will be skiing just because it's fun.”
“Fun” and “family friendly” are words Schlegel uses often when describing the event.
“It’s so much fun,” she said. “It’s open to all ages and all abilities.”
At noon it’s time for a hot meal, the awards ceremony and the raffle. The meal is donated by Chad Scothorn of Cosmopolitan restaurant. The meal is included in the registration fee. Schlegel said participants are encouraged to bring their own cup, plate and utensils.
The top-finishing skiers in each category will receive prizes donated by Bootdoctors. Other event supporters include the Town of Telluride (CCAASE), Alpine Bank, Telluride Foundation, U.S. Forest Service, LPW Design and San Miguel County Parks Department.
And if, the weather forecasters have it right, Saturday is predicted to be sunny with highs in the low 40s.
“It’s a day of skiing, camaraderie, festivities, food and so much fun,” Schlegel said. “I can't think of a better way to spend a Saturday.”
For more information about the Butch Cassidy Ski Chase and Nordic Fun Day, visit telluridenordic.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.