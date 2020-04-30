As San Miguel County elected and public health officials consider and implement new safer-at-home orders, the business community has come together to form the Economic Recovery Committee in an effort to lend their knowledge and insight as questions arise about how to safely reopen certain segments of the local economy moving forward.
The committee, which held its first meeting last week and is scheduled to meet each Friday, plans to discuss protocols and best practices regarding the systematic reopening today (Friday). In all, 25 members were selected to represent various local business sectors, as well as elected officials from the county, and towns of Telluride and Mountain Village.
“The more voices we can have at the table, the more it’ll help policymakers make decisions,” said county manager and committee member Mike Bordogna. “We’ve had incredible support from the community so far. We want to make sure that we’re giving people opportunities to help us.”
Dirk de Pagter, who has experience in real estate, construction and lodging, was named co-chair of the committee, along with Dan Jansen of the Telluride Tourism Board. The first meeting went well, de Pagter said, and he looks forward to helping local employees back to work.
“I think it’s great to see the business community coming together to try to help as much as possible and as much as practical the elected and the county health officials with protocols potentially for reopening the local businesses,” he said. “The key really is getting locals back to work. We need to get locals back to work in a safe and practical manner.”
The first step in getting locals back to work was the county’s recent approval to allow low-risk construction and landscaping under Phase One of the Proposal for Economic Recovery. The first of five phases, all works on site must be county residents, and there should be no more than three at any time. High-risk activities and tasks like high ladder work with only one person on site must be limited. Before any project begins, workers must apply for a Construction and Landscaping Form, which can be found on the county website at sanmiguelcountyco.gov, and receive written approval.
Governor Jared Polis’ new safer-at-home orders allows retail businesses to offer curbside pick-up and delivery services, as well as limited in-person business. Similarly, the county’s new orders approved Thursday will allow curbside and delivery service, but not in-person business at this time. Retail businesses are allowed to have 50 percent of staff in store, though they must be county residents. The orders will be in place through the month of May, though officials can revisit and amend them at any time. The committee’s input can aid those efforts.
“What I am hoping that this committee does is put their best thinking forward through logic, reason and science to come up with the most practical protocol to advise local officials what the best way for them to implement those protocols to allow the local culture and economy to open back up in a safe and practical manner,” de Pagter said.
Michael Martelon, Telluride Tourism Board president and CEO, who is also on the committee and gave a presentation about the committee to Telluride Town Council Tuesday called committee members “industry ambassadors.”
“Ultimately, the Economic Recovery Committee is a gathering of known local industry experts that can act as industry ambassadors responsible for bringing together that specific community to provide insight and structure to the county's efforts in a measured, staged re-engagement of the jobs in San Miguel County,” he said. “Technically, through the industry ambassadors, everyone in San Miguel County is a member of the committee.”
The other committee members are Telski CEO Bill Jensen; Mountain Village Town Council member Dan Canton; Mountain Village Town Manager Kim Montgomery; Telluride council member Todd Brown; Telluride Town Manager Ross Herzog; Anton Benitez of Telluride Mountain Owners Association; Bonnie Watson of the Telluride Foundation; Richard Betts of the Telluride Regional Medical Center Board of Directors; Ray Farnsworth, representing restauranteurs; Pete DeLuca, representing construction; John Duncan, representing activities and outfitters; Wendy Basham, representing retail; San Miguel County Commissioner Kris Holstrom; Norwood Mayor Kieffer Parrino; Matt Skinner of the Colorado Flights Alliance; Terri Andrew of the Norwood Chamber of Commerce; Kate Jones of Telluride Arts District; Ginger Medrick, representing personal service; San Miguel County Public Health Director Grace Franklin; and Sean Stogner, representing retail. For more information, visit visittelluride.com/erc.
