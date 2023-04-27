Youth is served at the Wilkinson

Much of the adult community is, well, off during off-season in Telluride. But kids are still in school, and they need something interesting and enriching to do with their time — and most importantly, their minds — afterwards. The Wilkinson Public Library is aware of this, and, as always, a full slate of programming for ages 0-18 is coming up at Telluride’s public library over the next month.
Except for May 1, when the library’s doors will close from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. for staff training, the next several weeks are jam-packed with programs familiar and beloved (as if to prove the point about libraries being ideal places for mental stimulation, the first program Monday after the Wilkinson reopens its doors will be Youth Chess Club, which convenes Mondays at 3:30 p.m.).
In addition to chess, and cooking, and playgroups (and more), the library partners with local nonprofits, which bring their own special expertise to the Wilkinson.
On Thursday, for example, there will be a Telluride Theatre’s Books Alive performance not only in the Telluride Elementary School Cafeteria (where you might expect to find it) but also in the library itself. The two live performances of author Tom Gauld’s “The Little Wooden Robot and the Log Princess” mean not only school-aged children can see this popular book come to life, but so can lap kids.
May 16 brings a Tinker Time session with the Pinhead Institute (visit pinheadinstitute.org to learn more about the Smithsonian Affiliate’s numerous programs for youth). On May 23, the Ah Haa School swoops in to offer a free storybook art session at the library. See more of the local art school’s programs for youth at ahhaa.org.
In addition to the usual fare (which is hardly “usual” at all, so carefully curated are the programs at the Wilkinson, which has won numerous 5-star ratings from the Library Journal), May brings a fun, on-point teen service project for a canine-crazy town: making toys and dog blankets for the Telluride Humane Society. In addition to live theater, there’ll be live puppetry: Paonia-based Singing Bone Medicine Show Puppet Show will drop by May 13 at 3:30 p.m. to perform a “shadow show with lights and music to tell the story of “La Loba,” inspired by Clarissa Pinkola Estés book, “Women Who Run with the Wolves.”
‘LET FREEDOM READ’
In honor of National Library Week, the American Library Association’s list of “Top 13 Most-Challenged books of 2022” has recently been much in circulation.
The top three most-challenged titles, for those may be curious: “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” by Maia Kobabe; “All Boys Aren’t Blue: A Memoir Manifesto,” by George M. Johnson; and “The Bluest Eye,” a novel by Pulitzer-prize-winning author Toni Morrison.
Sarah Landeryou, the Wilkinson’s director, said none of the “top” 13 titles — and, for that matter, no book at all — has been “challenged.”
“Our library has been insulated from the national trend and uptick in book challenges, but we’re aware of the challenges happening nationwide and in Colorado,” Landeryou said. “Our library is committed to providing people with access to books and protecting people’s freedom to read, and our community trusts us to uphold these values. Of the 13 books on the ALA’s most-challenged list, we either have the book on the shelf, it’s checked out, or patrons can access it through our digital resources.”
“We’ve not had any challenges, knock on wood,” said Amy Baer, director of the Ridgway Public Library. “We have a wonderful, well-educated, supportive community — just like Telluride.”
Added Evan Allen, the circulation assistant at Norwood’s Lone Cone Library, “We’ve not had any opposition to any of the books” on offer at the library “for quite some time.”
To see a list of the ALA’s most-challenged books, visit ala.org.
