The state’s restoration and wolf management plan was released Dec. 9. For those who haven’t yet made their voices heard about the plan, and would like to, an important deadline is drawing near.
In-person wolf meetings were recently held by Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Colorado Springs, and Gunnison; additional get-togethers are coming up Tuesday (Feb. 7) in Rifle, and Feb. 22 in Denver.
“For folks who can’t attend one of these in-person meetings, we have a virtual meeting coming up Feb. 16,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman John Livingston said. The final day to submit comments online is Feb. 22.
Visit tinyurl.com/yv7rfntr to review the state’s plan, where you’ll also find a link to submit comments.
See a schedule of meetings at tinyurl.com/5frtuxbf.
Westword published a comprehensive summation of the 300-page-plan by writer Catie Cheshire, entitled “No Pack Mentality,” on Dec. 11. The article is available online at tinyurl.com/2eyx8r37.
Gray wolves will be released in Colorado by the end of this year, per the results of Proposition 114, which was passed by voters in November of 2020 (San Miguel County voters supported the measure).
“The draft plan calls for 10-15 wolves to be released per year, for a five-year period,” Livingston said. “The intention is for these to be wild wolves” (as opposed to those being held in captivity).
“They’ll be given what’s known as a hard release,” Livingston added. “The idea is that they’ll arrive in Colorado, and be released, within 24 hours.”
All the wolves will get GPS collars.
“They’ll be reintroduced from Northern Rockies states; we’re working with other states that are partners in this effort,” Livingston added. Exactly which state or states will be involved, he said, “is still a work in progress.”
According to Livingston, the exact areas an lands are still being determined. The wolf restoration plan includes a map showing the “preferred” area for relocation; the less-preferred spots include the Gunnison and Montrose areas. The first wolves will be released in the Glenwood and Summit County areas, Livingston said.
On Friday, CPW announced it had located and collared two wolves in North Park. “These collaring efforts occurred on known wolves in Jackson County that migrated to the state and are not the result of wolf reintroduction efforts,” a recent news release pointed out.
The advocacy group Rocky Mountain Wolf Project has urged the public “to congratulate” CPW “on its good work on the plan, “while clearly stating that, to ensure success and meet legal requirements, the final plan must eliminate some key flaws in the draft” (see its comments on CPW’s proposal at tinyurl.com/4f57x4jc).
Livingston said he hopes all those who can take the time to do so will read the plan, and weigh in.
“Even if you don’t reside in one of those areas where reintroduction has been drawn up” to take place (at least at first), “this is of interest to everyone who lives west of the Continental Divide, and recreates here as well,” he said. “We’ll take into account all the public comments, and feedback from the wildlife commission, and make any revisions that need to be made. We’re looking to get final approval of the plan in place by May, pending any revisions that need to be made, which we’ll let the public take a look at.”
The reintroduction of wolves is a controversial subject; Livingston found the respectful give-and-take, and the overwhelming interest, that he recently witnessed at a recent public meeting in Gunnison, inspiring.
“We had to add not only extra chairs, but extra meeting rooms,” so big was the turnout, he said. The college students who attended, he said, were deeply engaged.
