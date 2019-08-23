With summer winding down, Gold Season is just around the corner, and Telluride’s winter air schedule is live with a few notable changes for 2019-20.
For fall, the Montrose Regional Airport (MTJ) will have three flights running daily through to winter, including Denver (DEN), Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW) and Chicago (ORD), according to a news release. This is the first fall that ORD will run daily through October and November. Daily flights will also continue into the Telluride Regional Airport (TEX) from DEN on Denver Air Connection until Oct. 15 and Boutique Air until Oct. 31.
Winter flight changes are led by the addition of New York/LaGuardia (LGA) flights on Saturdays on American Airlines. American will also be increasing its ORD-MTJ flights to daily in February and March, and running a mainline jet on DFW-MTJ flights with a 27 percent increase in capacity. The LGA flights will take the place of American’s previous Charlotte-MTJ service.
“Additional nonstop service into the New York metro, one of the world’s largest ski markets and a top market for Telluride, will continue to increase ease of access for our guests,” said Matt Skinner, Colorado Flights CEO. “We’ve been chasing the American flight from LaGuardia for several years, and appreciate the continued growth with our partners at American.”
United’s main addition is the expansion of ORD flights through fall to winter, with that service on the verge of going daily, year-round. New York (EWR)-MTJ flights will also run daily again during the holiday season, as well as in February and March after a successful start last year.
Delta will be adding a day to Atlanta-MTJ service, now running four days a week during the core season, taking steps towards daily winter service.
TEX will feature the recently launched Denver Air Connection flights this winter, operated on a 30-seat Dornier Jet with a United Airlines interline relationship. Boutique Air will not operate at TEX during the winter months. Flight capacity at TEX will increase by more than 60 percent for the winter season.
The 2019-20 winter season will see an overall increase in air service of approximately 13 percent into the two airports serving the destination. MTJ and TEX now feature 15 nonstop flights from 11 major hubs, including seven daily nonstop flights from six major hubs.
For full winter schedule information, visit coloradoflights.org/schedule.
Schedules subject to change. United flights may be serviced by United Airlines or United Express. American flights may be serviced by American Airlines or Envoy/American Eagle.
