With the CHSAA Class 2A Boys’ Soccer State Tournament fast approaching in late October, Telluride head coach Ramon Rodriguez, knowing his team’s potential, had expressed a sort of FIFA World Cup-esque anticipation.
“You know, it’s kind of the same thing,” he said, looking forward to THS’ trip out to Colorado Springs, and opening Round-of-16 match versus Aurora Lotus School for Excellence. “It’s hard to sit still and focus just on teaching — I do teach also — when … there’s other stuff that’s, like, not ‘more’ important, but … I want to get over there.
“Here I am giving kids assignments, then sitting down, watching five minutes here and there of Lotus’ games — in last year’s semis and final — trying to pick up tendencies and seeing how we match up. Definitely I’m trying to stay focused on both things, trying not to let soccer kind of take control,” he continued with a laugh. “But it’s the tournament, and it’s time to play.”
His core players were certainly as hyped as their skipper.
“As a team we’ve decided to pick it up in practice, pick it up in the games, and our leaders have stepped up,” senior Taylor Holmes had said. “And everyone else follows, all the way, from top to bottom.”
And though LSFE ended early Telluride’s season, multiple Miners were commended for their efforts in positioning THS — hoping to become already the third Intermountain League side (after Crested Butte in 2018, Spring 2021 and Fall ’21, and Ridgway in 2019) to win it all since CHSAA officially added a Class 2A division in 2018 — to again contend for the crown.
Holmes, senior Kai Kusuno and junior Alain Montano were recently named First Team All-IML, while junior Loudon Doemland and senior Owen Doyle received Second Team distinction as league runner-up Telluride (6-2 IML) finished 8-7 overall.
“We’d started really slow, lost some games we definitely should have won, but we’d picked it up throughout the season, building our chemistry,” Doemland had said. “Next thing you know, we’re beating teams we thought we were going to lose to.”
Seniors Jamis Matlock, Jacob Bernholtz and Finn Ramsey were named First Team All-League from IML champion Crested Butte, whose season ended Nov. 5 at All City Stadium in Denver, when the Titans (8-0 IML, 14-4 overall) fell 5-3 to top-seeded Vail Mountain in the semifinals.
Dropping four of their last five matches, including a 2-0 loss to the Gore Rangers. — eventually the 2022 State Champion squad — in the Round-of-16, Ridgway (4-4 IML, 7-6 overall) had seniors Justin Beserra and River Randolph earn First Team All-League status. Sophomore Zayne Polson did likewise from Caprock Academy (1-7-0, 4-10-1).
Able to edge Raluca Liles’ Eagles 5-4 at home in Carbondale, but later defeated 4-1 in Grand Junction, Colorado Rocky Mountain School (1-7 IML, 1-11 overall) and longtime leader Dan Pittz had senior Reid Goldstein earn First Team.
Three seasons removed from being seeded No. 1 in the State Tournament — when not only CRMS, then a Western Slope member, but also Telluride, Crested Butte and Ridgway were all in the 12-team bracket — and receiving a first-round “bye” but then losing a double-OT quarterfinal at home to 9-seed Denver Christian, the Oysters (6-18 league, 6-26 overall since joining the IML after that heartbreaker) had junior Malcolm Wang and sophomore Spencer Mortell receive Second Team All-IML honors in ’22.
CA freshman Aidan Ang and senior Braeden Simonds were also voted Second Team All-League, as were RHS seniors Tanner Hawkins and Jack Baskfield, plus CBCS seniors Ace Gaither and Blue Gardner.
