Neighbors aren’t excited about the proposed height of the current plans for a hotel on Mountain Village’s Lot 161 CR and Pond Lots. Several residents, though otherwise in favor of the project, echoed that sentiment during Tuesday’s special design review board public hearing.
During a separate special meeting on the same day but before the public hearing, town staff and the applicant, Merrimac Fort Partners LLC, presented the conceptual plans, which still included a requested maximum building height of 95.1 feet, though two of the project’s buildings had been reduced by one floor. That’s still well over the town’s standard 60-foot cap, many pointed out.
“To me, hey, fantastic to see the progress that’s being made, so thanks for all the efforts. I’m grateful and appreciate to see moderate reductions in the building heights, however, these are still really tall buildings that are going to have a long-lasting impact and dominate this neighborhood for years to come, probably past our lifetimes,” nearby property owner Frost Prioleau said.
Similarly, Rob Bodnar explained that the project as proposed would cast shadows on his residence.
“I do think (the buildings) are going to throw a significant amount of shade on my property and potentially the property next to ours, especially in the winter months when you have southern sun exposure,” he said. “We do appreciate some of the changes made here over the last few months, including the exterior materials, as well as some of the building heights. But again, some of the heights of the personal residences (building), we would like to see some reduction in that.”
While concerns with the height are the biggest pushback with the project’s design, no one has necessarily been completely against the building of a five-star hotel on the property, which will most likely be a Four Seasons, Dev Motwani, president and CEO of Merrimac Ventures, has explained.
The project currently includes plans for 37 condos, 50 efficiency lodge units, 46 branded hotel residences and 3,000 square feet of deed-restricted housing. The affordable housing component hasn’t been decided upon or specifically conceptualized, but the applicant has previously explained plans for dorms. Food and beverage spaces, a ballroom, spa and retails shops are also included in the plans.
Feedback, particularly about the proposed height, has been taken into consideration with the latest concept, Motwani added, and he’s been more than happy to talk with neighbors about their concerns.
While there were already 11 conditions listed on the current design plan for the board’s initial architectural review of the Sketch Site-Specific Planned Unit Development (SPUD), board members decided to add five more conditions after the public hearing during the second, final architectural review, including requiring story poles. The town currently does not require construction projects to put up story poles.
“I think story poles, we got to do them. We got to start doing them in Mountain Village. Just because we don’t do it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t do it,” board member Cath Jett said. “ … One story pole will not a story tell. You need the whole perimeter and roof heights and you need to connect them with flagging so you get a perception of what the building looks like.”
Board member Liz Caton agreed.
“All we’re doing is walking out there and looking up at the sky and not really figuring it out,” she said.
The other conditions are seeing a workable 3D model of the project, roof layout and detail, view corridor analysis and providing one parking space for each deed-restricted dorm.
The proposal, with the listed conditions, passed by a 4-3 vote. Board members Jett, Ellen Kramer and David Craige cast the dissenting votes.
There will still be a final approval step following Tuesday’s decision. Town council will also need to eventually consider and approve the project. The applicant must meet the listed conditions before final approval may be granted.
