Planet V Fest is Memorial Day weekend

CampV, the glamping resort outside of Naturita established by Natalie Binder that has become world renowned and been featured in Conde Nast and Travel + Leisure, will celebrate Planet V Fest May 26-29, Memorial Day weekend. The event was first established as “Burning Van,” with a similar vibe to the Burning Man event in Black Rock City, Nevada.
Now, Binder’s event has morphed into Planet V Fest and happens next weekend. All are invited. On site will be fire art, music provided by DJs, various art installations, wellness workshops and more — right down the road, a little more than an hour away, outside of Naturita at CampV.
“What began as Burning Van, an expansive outdoor space for our regional Burning Man community to gather at CampV during the pandemic has grown and evolved to its own destination, Planet V Fest,” Binder said. “Set outside the wild west town of Naturita, CampV feels like another planet with 120 high desert acres to roam and ‘find your wild.’”
Planet V Fest has a full schedule of happenings next weekend including yoga, a group dinner, a nature hike, a “seed swap and weed workshop,” along with a fashion show, comedy show and a full-blown burn night where a sculpture will be set on fire in a cathartic display and celebration.
Providing the music at Planet V Fest are names like Zendo Stereo, Soul Atomic, The Sponges, Silent DiscoTheka and more. CampV does have a few different spaces and stages for the music happenings.
While some will be traveling from afar to participate in Planet V Fest and join in on some of the themes like the “dirtbag formal” and a day dedicated to “blast off space,” locals are also invited. Binder has made some volunteer options available, along with some discounted tickets.
Erin Ries, of Telluride, who co-founded Telluride Fire Festival went to Planet V Fest (the early Burning Van) in 2020 when it first began. She said it’s definitely something those drawn to Burning Man culture would enjoy.
In the pandemic, Ries and her partner Chris Myers took their art car down — a moving automobile art installation with a detailed miner’s shack inside — and they gave rides in it. They took it to Burning Man for years. The roof of the art car is literally set ablaze on command, and needless to say, it did surprise the fire department and EMS on site at CampV.
Recently, Telluride Fire Festival has also undergone a transformation of its own and has evolved into Rocky Mountain Arts. A nonprofit that seeks to support youth with art and culture and still celebrates fire art, the organization will partner with CampV this summer and fall for a large youth sculpture project. Ries said the project has received funding from the National Endowment for the Arts. The sculpture will be constructed in Telluride, but travel to Norwood and the West End and spend time at CampV.
Ries agreed anyone drawn to art and culture would enjoy Planet V Fest next weekend.
“I think people who want to experience ‘new and different,’” she said. “I think people who are really looking for something unusual.”
CampV features cabins, Airstreams, RV spots, specialty tents and different camping options. There’s also food on site, and a bath house, fire pits and other amenities. Anyone interested in the CampV destination or Planet V Fest should visit the website online at campv.com/happenings/planet-v-fest-2023. To inquire about volunteer opportunities for next weekend, the public may email stay@campv.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.