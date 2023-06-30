Telluride AIDS Benefit teens travel to Ethiopia

The work and giving doesn’t stop when the lights go down on the fashion runways.
In February every year, Telluride makes Pride visible by flying rainbow flags and celebrating with the Telluride AIDS Benefit (TAB) youth and adult fashion shows and Gay Ski Week.
The work goes well beyond Telluride’s geographic limits.
While there is plenty to do when it comes to planning for the next year and wrapping up the previous one, TAB Executive Director Jessica Galbo also gets TAB’s youth out visiting beneficiaries in Colorado and one in Moab, Utah. Organizations include large entities like the Colorado Health Network or Children’s Hospital Colorado, and smaller ones like the cultural and community projects run by Jeff S. Fard, better known as brother jeff (sic), in the historic Five Points District in Denver.
This year, however, Galbo decided to go beyond Colorado’s borders. Far beyond.
Marla Hodes runs the Ethiopian Family Fund (EFF) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The program is TAB’s only current beneficiary outside of Colorado and Utah.
Galbo said, “With the Student HIV Awareness project, we’ve visited every single benefactor and Marla said, ‘No one’s ever visited us.’”
So, with the help of a donor who covered the cost of travel, she headed to Ethiopia with two of the Telluride student interns from TAB’s youth fashion show — her own son, Joe, and fellow TAB intern, Loudon Doemland, both 17 years old.
Both students had been on the trips to Denver and Grand Junction beneficiaries.
“On those trips I feel like I gained more knowledge about HIV and how the virus works,” Joe said. “It also gave me insight that there is a community of people trying to rally together to stop this disease.”
In Ethiopia, however, “I was able to see in-person what HIV does in a place with no resources, where the money is actually used in homes to help HIV-positive women and their families,“ Joe said.
Doemland said that on the Denver trip, the people they visited “had the support and education they needed, whereas in Addis Ababa, there were very few resources and hospitals, and many did not care about AIDS.”
He added, “The poverty that they were living in was nothing like I have ever seen. Even the smallest amount of money would make a huge lasting change in these people’s lives.”
EFF is funded by both TAB and by private donors, Hodes said.
“Usually about half of our funding is from TAB; we couldn’t do this without them,” Hodes said.
EFF’s overall budget is around $24,000, she said.
Hodes added, “This is a little program but it’s a beautiful program. We work with 12 women directly each year, but it impacts 40-60 people connected with those women.”
EFF works to educate and train women who are HIV-positive and who are single parents, often with young children.
They learn about business, money, hygiene, literacy, math and the importance of taking their HIV medications.
After that, “We microfinance them with seed money to start a business,” Hodes said. “They bake, make coffee, mix spices, buy clothing and resell it, make soap, collect and sell charcoal.”
The women go through interviews before being accepted to the program and also do exit interviews at the end of the year.
“One of the most common themes we heard in every interview was women saying, ‘I never thought I could own a business, talk to people,’” Galbo said. “Most said, ‘I didn’t even know how to cook.’ They also talked about how the community of women who also have HIV helped their mental health.”
Doemland said, “This trip changed my perspective. It made me more thankful and determined to help people in need.”
Joe added, “I will never forget being in the homes of people funded by TAB and EFF. They had little, but I’ve never seen such care and generosity under such extreme poverty conditions.”
Both Joe and Doemland said they would return to Ethiopia if they had the chance.
Hodes said that the work and the place are not easy: the homes are tiny, there is one communal pit toilet, water gets hauled from a common location, and it is smoky and smelly.
“I was a little concerned about the teenage boys coming along, but they were amazing. They were so engaged, they went to every home, played with the kids, and asked questions. I would take them again,” Galbo said.
She’d love to take students again.
“Of course, there is risk,” she added. “It’s inherent in travel and in travel to Africa. There are things to work out, but it’s just such an amazing opportunity to learn about HIV and AIDS on a global scale; I’d love for other students to experience it.”
In the meantime, Galbo said she is excited about the next phase of TAB.
“We are entering a capital campaign to secure a permanent home for the organization in Telluride to continue this important work for another 30 years or until HIV is eradicated,” Galbo said.
Globally, an estimated 38 million people were living with HIV in 2021, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The WHO estimates that in the African region where it works with 47 member states, about one in every 25 adults are living with HIV.
For more information on the Telluride Aids Benefit, and to find the link for EFF, readers can visit tellurideaidsbenefit.org/frontline-partners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.