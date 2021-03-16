DNA is widely known as the blueprint for life. Yet its single-stranded counterpart — RNA — provides the essential working instructions for constructing the molecules of the cell. And for the past 30 years, the molecule has been Anna Marie Pyle’s focus.
“From the very beginning, my lab has specialized in trying to understand the ability of RNA to form specific structures and folded architectural units,” explained Pyle, sterling professor of molecular, cellular and developmental biology and professor of chemistry at Yale University. “That’s been my passion for a long time: How does RNA fold from a single strand into unique 3-D structures? How does it recognize other molecules once it's folded? And what are all the different things that it can do?”
While Pyle’s main goal is to investigate RNA folding mechanisms, she has picked up a few side projects along the way.
“A couple of years before the pandemic, we had become interested in studying the 3D structure of viral genomes,” Pyle explained. “We were just wrapping up our analysis of these structures of the Hepatitis C viral RNA genome within infected cells and then SARS-CoV-2 hit, and we realized we had the tools in place to attack this problem and understand its genome structure.”
Pyle and her team began mapping the shape of the SARS-CoV-2 genome. The process took 10 months and yielded many surprising results.
“SARS-CoV-2 was different from other viruses in that the majority of it was packed into specific shapes, and they are located throughout the genomic RNA,” Pyle explained. “They're not just at the ends or in a few little isolated spots. They are all along the genome.”
While viral RNA plays a role in the transmission of COVID-19, it also is important in preventing the virus. Currently, two out of three vaccines approved in the United States — Moderna and Pfizer — are mRNA vaccines. And as someone who has been working with RNA for such a long time, Pyle was quick to recognize the benefits of using an mRNA vaccine over other options.
“A traditional vaccine often includes a part of a viral protein that our bodies will recognize as foreign and mount an immune response,” Pyle explained. “Other vaccines are the actual virus or a related virus that's been killed and little bits can be recognized by our adaptive immune system so that we develop antibodies for them. With mRNA vaccines, we are putting into our bodies the RNA that encodes a protein made by the virus, and we make that protein ourselves without the extra steps of protein processing and manufacturing. It's a fast, nimble way to get a whole lot of people vaccinated safely.
“You're making RNA all the time in much bigger amounts than this little piece of RNA that's going in with the vaccine. When you get the common cold or other viruses, they're inserting RNAs that encode themselves all the time.”
Pyle, however, is aware that some are still hesitant to get vaccinated.
“We can't blame people for being critical and skeptical,” Pyle said. “I think a lot of those people will have a wait-and-see attitude. I think it's very important to confidently get immunized and set an example, taking care of your health and showing everyone else that it's going to be fine.”
She stated that those administering the vaccine are there to monitor shot recipients.
“This vaccine is being administered in a way that I think is in line with really strong safety protocols in the sense that when you get immunized, they watch you for a period of time,” Pyle explained. “You don't just get your shot and wander off. They're there to monitor you to make sure that help is available if you need it.”
And more than anything, Pyle emphasized how the subsequent immune response is a natural body process.
“With many vaccines, some people have inflammation at the site of injection,” Pyle explained. “It’s just a sign that your immune system is doing its job.”
This is the third in a series of scientist profiles, highlighting how Telluride Science scientists have adapted their work and used their particular expertise to address the COVID-19 pandemic. To learn more about Telluride Science, visit telluridescience.org, and for more on Anna Marie Pyle, visit pylelab.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.