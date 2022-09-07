The San Miguel Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) met Wednesday, breezing through an agenda that, by some measures, would be considered light. An array of topics awaited board chair Kris Holstrom, Lance Waring and Hilary Cooper, including a number of updates.
The board learned that, within a matter of a couple weeks, the extensive tailings work conducted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on the Valley Floor will be completed. The project began last summer on tailings near the Boomerang bridge along the San Miguel River where 34 acres, located mostly on U.S. Forest Service land, tested high for lead and arsenic. The revelation prompted swift action on the part of the EPA, which set to work hauling the material in dump trucks through town to a disposal area at the Idarado mill site at the far eastern end of the valley.
EPA Federal On-Scene Coordinator Joni Sandoval shared the latest with the commissioners in the morning portion of their meeting.
“We are just about finished with the work on the Valley Floor, and we plan to be out of here in about two weeks,” Sandoval said. “We're in our final stages of restoration. We've got the river channel pretty much completed. We're just doing some grading and finalization like prep work to get ready for seeding. And we're also planting some willows and things like that. This year, everything went really smooth. We excavated in total approximately 40,000 to 50,000 cubic yards of toxic material was removed from the site. That includes last year's and this year.
“It was a lot of material, but we were able to get it all out and we had finished hauling back at the end of July. So that was really exciting that we only had a couple months hauling this year. And other than that, we've just been on site getting the revegetation and restoration work done.”
Using a seed mix recommended by Telluride town officials, Sandoval said the team would return in October to hydroseed the area in addition to the mechanical seeding that is currently underway.
“There'll be two methods just to ensure that next year's growth comes back in full, and we'll see better results,” Sandoval explained. “It will take a few years to come back and look like it did before we got here but we expected it to do really well. The hand seeding that we did last year already looks really good.”
The forest service will then monitor the project for the next three years and undertake any additional seeding and revegetation, if needed.
In other business, San Miguel County Undersheriff Dan Covault made a case for the addition of a new, administrative position in that department to help law enforcement staff with what he described as an increased clerical workload precipitated by statutory changes. Requirements such as reviewing case reports, entering information into state databases, mandates for citizen contact reporting and other duties, he said, have kept the department’s sergeants deskbound for 15 to 20 hours of their 40-hour work week.
“All of the things that we are now required to do have been placed on our sergeants, which has in essence, removed them from their sergeant duties,” Covault said. “We feel that it would be extremely beneficial and (be a) benefit to the agency as well as public safety as a whole to get our sergeants back out on the road where they should be, instead of sitting at a desk.”
The new position would be, he explained, overseen by the patrol sergeants.
“(The position would be) trained through our various entities of records, jail management, patrol, and they would take over those clerical duties of compiling case reports, prepping things for discovery and submission to the district attorney for prosecution, ensuring that we have a uniform work product across the board and things are completed appropriately and to the mandated state standard,” he said. “This would allow us to have one person with one set of eyes overseeing all of it and allowing us to stay in a uniform status.”
Another duty now required by state mandate is the use of body cams. State law now demands certain redactions be made in a number of situations in which body cams are used.
“So first, they mandated that we have the body cams,” Covault told the board. “Then they put out legislation that mandated what must be redacted from the body camera when it's released. And what we've learned is for every hour of body camera, it takes approximately four hours to redact. So if you've had three body cameras on a scene for one hour, that's 12 hours work time to redact those for purposes of meeting the Colorado Open Records Act. So we've placed a huge burden upon our sergeants to be able to do that.”
Examples of what must be redacted include any visible addresses, for instance on a magazine cover a camera might pick up, or if juveniles are involved in an investigation.
The commissioners have not yet crafted the budget for 2023 so county manager Mike Bordogna explained the costs, for not only next year, but for the remainder of the 2022 fiscal year.
“It would be base wage of $51,334 on an annual basis,” Bordogna said. “Approximate cost to the county with benefits is $66,734. If you were to authorize this, the reality is they wouldn't have somebody in until Oct. 1 at the earliest, for a remaining year impact to the county of $16,683 for the remainder of this year. … I wanted to make sure you knew how the funding would be covered this year and then know that we're looking at that net $66,000 amount as an additional impact for the sheriff's wages next year.”
The commissioners unanimously approved the new position.
In health news, county public health director Grace Franklin said that new COVID-19 cases are “fairly low” but likely undercounted.
We've been fluctuating between two, three, five active cases a week and really it looks like this is very under-counted,” Franklin said. “Case count as we've been talking about over the last few months as home rapid testing has become more available, reporting for positive tests has minimized overall. And that really does reflect current active cases when you mirror against wastewater numbers as well as anecdotal evidence from the community.”
The new COVID-19 bivalent booster shots are now available (the vaccine formula covers two variants), as is recent approval for the county to administer monkeypox vaccines. Franklin again stressed the effectiveness of vaccines for the coronavirus, citing recent studies that calculated the number of lives saved since the vaccines were approved and put into use.
“The Lancet just posted a mathematic modeling study about the impact of COVID-19 vaccines over the first year of them being distributed and it was estimated that by having the COVID-19 vaccine, almost 20 million lives are saved,” she said. “And then another study estimated that deaths were cut by 63 percent based off of the vaccine. So even though we've made huge progress, lots of lives have been saved through the vaccine, and we've been able to return to a much more normal lifestyle. The vaccine is primarily best for preventing severe disease and death but not really infection and transmission.”
