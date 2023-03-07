If you’ve never encountered the STEM StoryWalk, which is currently on display along the River Trail, head on over. The concept is pretty cool.
Once a year, the Pinhead Institute collaborates with the Wilkinson Public Library for a StoryWalk themed on a topic related to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).
According to Pinhead’s executive director, Sarah Holbrooke, after Pinhead and library staff settle on a topic, they create panels in English and Spanish to teach the topic.
The panels then get set up in 11 display boxes, or stations, that line the River Trail from the South Pine Street bridge to the entrance to Town Park.
This year’s STEM StoryWalk was launched last Thursday with Telluride Elementary School and Telluride Mountain School students participating, while volunteers manned the stations and provided additional information.
“This is our third year doing a STEM StoryWalk with the library,” Holbrooke explained. “The first year was a lesson in coding. Last year, was a lesson about a water droplet and the ecosystem.”
And this year?
“It’s a lesson about adaptation, the behavioral and physical adaptations that we see in nature,” she said. “Why does a duck have webbed feet? Why do bears hibernate?”
Jeanne Stewart, youth programs specialist at the library, paused during Thursday’s launch to praise the concept.
“It’s a great vehicle to get kids outside and learning,” she said. “We love to have these classes coming out and learning along the river, observing and being in a whole different environment.”
Added Stewart, “Education happens everywhere.”
Holbrooke agreed and described the River Trail as the perfect classroom for a lesson on adaptation.
“While we were looking at the panel about why a bear hibernates, we could see a dog across the river playing with a stick,” she said. “We were able to say that the dog will need to go home and eat a big meal after all that activity, while a bear, after eating all it can in the summer, sleeps all winter and doesn’t need to eat like the dog does. And we were able to look at the trees around us and talk about why they produce sap in winter.”
A group of TES first-graders who took part in Thursday’s STEM StoryWalk answered enthusiastically when asked about the activity.
Favorite panels included the ones on animal migration (Enzo), how bobcats’ fur changes color with the seasons (Esmerelda) and trees producing sap (Ralf).
Ray and Valeria agreed that ducks’ webbed feet were pretty handy, with Valeria elaborating: “The feet help ducks because they are big and can help them swim.”
Rylan said he liked that some fish are red because they eat shrimp, and Alice noted, “I liked the one about the magpies and why they have long beaks.”
For older curious minds, Holbrooke explained that the STEM StoryWalk, which will be in place for the month of March, can be a self-guided activity, too.
“We encourage everybody to come down and have a look,” she said.
The rest of the year, Stewart explained that each of the StoryWalk display boxes typically holds one to two pages of a children’s book. Readers of all ages can walk along the trail and read the story as they go, with library staff changing out the featured book each month.
“StoryWalk tends to be thematic,” Stewart said. “We choose stories about the seasons, the holidays or find just a great story with a wonderful message. At the beginning of each month, we post a new StoryWalk.”
She continued, “The StoryWalk project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier. Here, Telluride parks and rec helped us put these stations on the River Trail, and we’ve even had other libraries contact us about it.”
Said Holbrooke, “We love working with the library on STEM StoryWalk.”
Holbrooke added that Thursday’s event was just one item on a crowded Pinhead to-do list. The nonprofit recently started collaborating with MakerUSA, which has secured a $100,000 grant to fund a program manager who will operate Maker programming across Pinhead’s service area.
In addition, Pinhead is collaborating with the Ah Haa School for the Arts on a “STEAM” (think STEM plus art) program called Kinetics Glow. And, Holbrooke said, work continues on this summer’s Pintern placements, with the San Diego-based Scripps Research Institute expanding its capacity to take more summer interns from the region.
Said Holbrooke, “There’s a lot happening, and it is very exciting.”
