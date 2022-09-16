Cynthia Wyszynski will take on a new role as the State of Colorado president for the Elks Club. Wyszynski has held officer positions with the Telluride Elks lodge ever since she joined. Wyszynski said the step felt like a "natural leadership progression." Her interest in pursuing a role within state leadership began when she attended her first Colorado state meeting.
"In the meetings, we delve into all the different programs that make up the Elks — from veterans to youth activities to drug awareness to our major projects — and they remind me why myself and so many others have decided to join the organization — to help others and make a positive difference in our communities, and how much good we can do together," Wyszynski said.
Not only is Wyszynski the second woman to hold the state president position, but she is also the first Elk member from her district to step up to state presidency in 17 years. Wyszynski served as district deputy for Colorado's west district, which is one of six within the state, from 2015-17. The district includes Durango, Cortez, Telluride, Ouray, Montrose, Delta, Hotchkiss and Grand Junction. From 2016-19, she also served as the district's state trustee.
"I enjoyed representing our district at the state level, so in 2019 I submitted my name for consideration as 3rd Vice President of the Colorado Elks Association," added Wyszynski.
Elks member Lindsay Dickinson recalled that when Wyszynski first joined the Telluride chapter, it centered on "guns, drinking and drama."
"The lodge was in despair, and Cindy stepped up and essentially prevented the lodge from being disseminated," Dickinson said.
Outside of regular meetings at state-wide events, Wyszynski held Zumba lessons and various activities that helped create a sense of community within the organization. On a local level, Wyszynski created a video that showed at the Nugget Theater prior to screenings. The video informs community members and visitors of Elks happenings and all the organization has done within the community, and features people who they've celebrated throughout the year.
"Wyszynski's has been instrumental in getting the Elks name out to the public to encourage new membership. … She is our archivist, always gathering photos and videos, which is why you will notice her camera is always at hand," Elks member Eileen Burns added.
Fellow Telluride Elks look forward to Wyszynski's new role within the organization.
"Cindy's tireless commitment goes beyond Telluride lodge activities and members. She also exhibits the same commitment and energy to the broader organization on the state level. As president of the Colorado Elks Association, Cindy will bring inspiration, innovation and action to the role," Burns said.
Throughout her work with the Telluride Elks Club, Wyszynski has always emphasized the local community. She visits Elks in assisted living, helps organize Huck Fin Day in Telluride Town Park and coordinates One to One Telluride Mentoring Program cookouts.
Wyszynski served as Telluride Elks Lodge's Exalted Ruler (similar to a president) and is the current treasurer.
Telluride's lodge has about 250 members. There are 20,000 Elk members in the state, including 55 lodges. Wyszynski will be president for one year. According to her, state programs for 2022-23 include a new website; the creation of a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee; and a revamped Leadership Resources and Training Program.
Throughout her time with the Telluride Elks club, Wyszynski said she is most proud of "the small ways in which we make a positive impact in our community," including buying school supplies, honoring veterans and taking kids paddleboarding.
"We come from all different walks of life, with different ways of accomplishing goals, but our members are truly what Elks like to call the ‘Best People On Earth (BPOE),’" Wyszynski said. "They (the Telluride lodge members) are constantly striving to make our lodge better, our town better, and I wouldn't be where I am today without their support and friendship."
